Jorge Aguado Martin

Shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) plunged over 20% last week after releasing earnings on October 25th as the company lowered full year guidance with the latest results continuing to show weakness in a difficult economy. This latest plunge leaves Whirlpool trading at 6.4x forward P/E given management's guidance of $16.00 for adjusted non-GAAP EPS. This article will take a look at Whirlpool's latest results as we get a sense of valuation and cash flows.

Data by YCharts

Since I last wrote about Whirlpool back in March 2020 when the share price was $90.01, the company has achieved a total return around 28.5% compared to the S&P 500's 70% total return. The company went through a bit of a COVID valuation bubble as can be seen in the graph above but is now coming back down to reality. This was due to enthusiasm surrounding consumers spending government stimulus dollars on home improvement items. Large appliance purchases are discretionary and cyclical though with Whirlpool's latest results starting to show the flip side.

Latest Quarterly Results

In Whirlpool's latest Q3 report, the company reported moderate results with sales growth of approximately 3% driven by market share gains and strong replacement and builder demand in North America with GAAP and adjusted ongoing (non-GAAP) EPS of $1.53 and $5.45, respectively.

SG&A expenses remain in control growing only 3% YoY in the quarter. The company's cost reduction efforts continue to gain traction with $300 million of net savings in the quarter and $800 million forecast for the full year. Over the last 5-year period we look at in this article, SG&A has stayed relatively stable around 10% of sales showing good cost discipline from the business.

Whirlpool continues to digest the 2022 all-cash transaction of InSinkErator for $3.0 billion. Acquired from Emerson Electric, the brand dates back to 1938 and is the leader in the food waste disposal industry with a greater than 70% market share and the industry's most recognized and trusted brand. This transaction was done at 17.6x EBITDA of $170 million before including any synergies and was a material acquisition for Whirlpool given its current $5.6 billion market capitalization.

It is worth noting that the large net loss in 2022 is due to the classification of Whirlpool's European major domestic appliance business to held for sale, during which they recorded a loss of $1,521 million for the write-down of the disposal group to its estimated fair value of $139 million. The loss from the transaction includes the remaining carrying values of Hotpoint and Indesit trademarks.

With three quarters out of the way, management revised full-year GAAP and ongoing EPS to approximately $9.00 and $16.00, respectively, compared to $14,00 and $17,00 provided in managements guidance provided last quarter, respectively. Guidance from management also includes cash provided by operating activities of $1.1 billion (previously $1.4 billion) and free cash flow of approximately $500 million (previously $800 million). This forward guidance from management leaves Whirlpool trading at a non-GAAP 6.4x forward P/E, 11.2x free cash flow, or 11.3x forward GAAP P/E. We will explore our own free cash flow analysis later in this article.

An Quick Intro To The Company

Whirlpool is the world's leading manufacturing of major appliances with 61,000 employees and 56 manufacturing and technology research centers spread throughout the world. As a company, Whirlpool had $19.7B of sales in 2022 and has multiple brands with more than $1B in sales each. Major brands include regional and local brands such as Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Brastemp, Bauknecht, Indesit, and the newly acquired InSinkErator. Refrigeration is the largest appliance product segment at 32% of sales in 2022 but the company is well diversified across its home appliance portfolio. In 2022, Whirlpool received 58% of its sales in North America, 20% in Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), 16% in South America, and 6% in Asia showing that while the company is global, it has lots of room to expand further in developing regions.

Sales Breakdown at Whirlpool (compiled by author from company financials)

A Cyclical But Growing Company

Whirlpool's global footprint and strong brand name products have allowed the company to achieve an average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 10.3% and 11.8%, respectively, since 2010. This level of profitability is above my rule of thumb of 9% ROIC but below my ROE target of 15%. Driving down the leveraged ROE is the large $1.5 billion impairment in 2022 to the European domestic business and brands. This is not the first time the business has had a write down as the 2018 dip in profitability and decline in book value is attributable to another large non-cash $747 million impairment on goodwill and intangibles related to the EMEA reporting unit and Indesit and Hotpoint trademarks.

Historical Profitability at Whirlpool (compiled by author from company financials)

Excluding the 2022 year, average ROE was a more respectable 16.2%. But given how acquisitions of brands seem to be a regular occurrence, I would be more inclined to use the unadjusted 10.3% average ROE over the 12 year history. Samsung continues to grow in the appliance business (my latest microwave purchase was a Samsung) and they now claim a leading 19% market share in the global appliance market. Whirlpool is a great brand name but they competing with high-tech companies such as Samsung and LG in an ever evolving product landscape. So even though adjusted returns might be good, I do have doubts whether Whirlpool will be able to continue to increase its intrinsic value over a business cycle.

How About The Debt?

Financial leverage at Whirlpool has seen a notable rise over the past 5 years with debt outstanding more than doubling to $8.2 billion as can be seen in the graph below. Financial leverage currently sits at 8.2x with the interest coverage ratio a slim 2.2x in the TTM period. This new debt leaves the company looking exposed to the next cyclical downturn in my opinion. The recent acquisition of InSinkErator was expensive and Whirlpool will have to grow into this debt or pay it down in the years to come.

Capital Structure Highlights (compiled by author from company financials)

Whirlpool does a great job returning cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. Since Whirlpool's 2018 fiscal year, the company has bought back on average 3.8% of its outstanding shares each year as can be seen in the graph above. Adding these share repurchases on top of the current 6.9% yield would imply a total shareholder yield of 10.7%. To get an idea of how sustainable these share repurchases are, let's take a look at the cash flows now.

Cash Flow Generation with Acquisitions

To get an idea of the sustainability of dividends and share repurchases, we can take a look at what percent of cash flow from operations is available to be returned to shareholders after making the necessary capital expenditures. As can be seen below, Whirlpool does a decent job of returning cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. With capital expenditures and acquisitions only taking up on average 52% and 17%, respectively, of cash flow from operations over the past decade, this leaves only approximately 31% to be returned to investors in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

Cash Flow Analysis of Whirlpool (compiled by author from company financials)

As these acquisitions driven items are reoccurring, and considering Whirlpool has had to take significant impairments of its EMEA assets in recent years, a conservative investor would need to include continued spending on acquisitions in amounts around 17% of cash flow from operations. With average cash flow from operations of $1.4 billion over the past five years, the 31% remaining after CapEx and acquisitions spending would imply free cash flow to shareholders of $472 million for around an 8.4% free cash flow yield at the current $5.6 billion market capitalization.

Brand and business acquisitions/dispositions/write-downs seem to be reoccurring items in Whirlpool's business model as the company navigates its position in a mature and competitive industry. Along with the notable InSinkErator acquisition in 2022 for $3.0 billion discussed earlier, we can also see in the above graphs the 2019 sale of the Embraco business for $1.0 to Kyoto, Japan-based Nidec Corporation. The company is active on the management of its brand portfolio and I would expect similar types of activities to occur in the next decade of Whirlpool's business.

Risks from High-Tech Competitors

Brands don't last forever and Whirlpool exists in a competitive market where new products and technologies are always being created and perfected. The company recent made another large $3 billion acquisition, InSinkErator, which added some fresh goodwill and intangibles to the balance sheet. While this acquisition should help prop up growth and expand the product portfolio, it also leaves Whirlpool open to execution risks in the future. This acquisition looked expensive at 17.6x EBITDA and has left the company with notable debt heading into a weaker global economic environment.

Takeaway

Whirlpool has a nicely profitable operating history with free cash flows that can be returned to shareholders but I would consider it a hold given the economic environment, weak Q3 sales growth, and larges InSinkErator acquisition that still needs to prove its $3B purchase price. Whirlpool's dividend looks well covered as indicated by the 8.4% free cash flow yield but the interest coverage seems pretty tight at 2.2x in the TTM period. At only a 6.4x forward P/E though, Whirlpool is starting to look like a good risk reward for investors.