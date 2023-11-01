Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TBT: This Hedge Still Looks Right

William Mack profile picture
William Mack
679 Followers

Summary

  • TBT remains a Buy as the bond market shows downward momentum, and there are likely more advances in store for TBT price and volume.
  • The effects of the global pandemic regime have produced a strong Fed pivot that will likely reverberate through markets for some time.
  • Technical analysis suggests a new bull market for TBT, while fundamental analysis indicates that the high rate of core inflation should result in higher trading prices of this instrument.

Bear Warning Sign

wildpixel

Introduction

I must acknowledge right off the bat that my hasty Sell call on ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBT) in early June came from a position of weakness, for returns at a certain point are temping

This article was written by

William Mack profile picture
William Mack
679 Followers
Will is a graduate of Milton Academy and Wesleyan University, where he earned a B.A. in economics and was inducted by the department into Phi Beta Kappa. As a student, he has won several awards and academic honors for passionate and original works of prose. He aims to make accurate, and actionable remarks about public companies. Will takes no fiduciary responsibility for his investment ideas, nor does he speak for any party other than himself.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TBT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TBT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TBT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TBT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.