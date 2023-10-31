Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Has The EUR/USD Bottomed Out?

Oct. 31, 2023 11:50 PM ETEuro / US Dollar (EUR:USD), USD:EUREROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE, UUP, USDU, UDN
MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.42K Followers

Summary

  • The EUR/USD was up for the third consecutive day despite the release of even more disappointing Eurozone data.
  • Unless it finishes today’s session back below 1.0570, some 100 pips from the current levels, the EUR/USD would also finish the month on a high, preventing a hat trick of negative months.
  • The euro was also higher on the month against nearly all her major rivals, including the GBP, JPY, and CAD, as well as the antipodean and Scandinavian currencies.

Franklin from a 100 US dollar banknote looks out between two 100 euro banknotes. The relationship between Europe and America, America"s influence on the European Union concept

Lari Bat

By Fawad Razaqzada

The EUR/USD was up for the third consecutive day despite the release of even more disappointing Eurozone data.

And unless it finishes today’s session back below 1.0570, some 100 pips from the current levels, the EUR/USD

This article was written by

MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.42K Followers
MoneyShow — an industry pioneer in investor education since 1981 — is a global, financial media company, operating the world's leading investment and trading conferences. Each show brings together thousands of investors to attend workshops, presentations and seminars given by the nation's top financial experts. The company also offers exclusive seminars-at-sea, with the investment industry's leading partners. In addition, MoneyShow operates the award-winning, multimedia online community, Moneyshow.com and publishes free Investing and Trading newsletters, which provide individual investors with exclusive ongoing access to the latest investment and trading ideas from the nation's most respected and trusted financial newsletter advisors.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EUR:USD

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EUR:USD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EUR:USD
--
USD:EUR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.