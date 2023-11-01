Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 01, 2023 12:19 AM ETYum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.26K Followers

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 ET

Company Participants

Joey Wat - Chief Executive Officer

Andy Yeung - Chief Financial Officer

Michelle Shen - Director of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Michelle Cheng - Goldman Sachs

Lin Sijie - CICC

Christine Peng - UBS

Chen Luo - Bank of America

Lillian Lou - Morgan Stanley

Anne Ling - Jefferies

Ethan Wang - CLSA

Xiaopo Wei - Citi

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Yum China, Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Michelle Shen. Please go ahead.

Michelle Shen

Thank you, Zack. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining Yum China's third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. On today's call are our CEO, Ms. Joey Wat; and our CFO, Mr. Andy Yeung.

I'd like to remind everyone that our earnings call and investor materials contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to future events and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statement in our earnings release and the risk factors included in our filings with the SEC.

This call also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. You should carefully consider the comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliation of non-GAAP and GAAP measures is included in our earnings release. You can find the webcast of this call and a PowerPoint presentation on our IR website.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China. Joey.

Joey Wat

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We held our Investor Day in September in Xi'an, China. It was wonderful meeting investors face-to-face. At the event, we unveiled our RGM 2.0 strategy with a strong focus on growth. We have set ambitious growth

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About YUMC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on YUMC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.