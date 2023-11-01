Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MOO: Not My Preferred Way To Play Agriculture

Nov. 01, 2023 2:29 AM ETVanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO)BAYRY, DBA, DE, VEGI, ZTS
Blue Chip Portfolios profile picture
Blue Chip Portfolios
833 Followers

Summary

  • VanEck Agribusiness ETF provides investors with exposure to agribusiness sector.
  • MOO has a long history of underperforming the S&P 500.
  • The agribusiness is generally challenging due to high levels of competition.
  • Investors who want long exposure to the agribusiness should consider Deere & Co as an alternative to MOO.

Silver metallic dice showing the alphabets ETF and an up and down arrow on backgrounds of stock charts. Illustration of the concept of investment of exchange-traded funds

Dragon Claws

ETF Overview

The VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the MVIS Global Agribusiness Index, which is intended to track the overall performance of companies involved in agri-chemicals, animal health and fertilizers, seeds and

This article was written by

Blue Chip Portfolios profile picture
Blue Chip Portfolios
833 Followers
Blue Chip Portfolios is an investment publication company founded and managed by Sam Pollack. He is a seasoned investor with 18 years of investing experience. Sam is a CFA Charterholder and received his MBA at NYU Stern. His experience includes working at PIMCO where he helped manage fundamental and systematic strategies across hedge fund and mutual fund portfolios, time spent working at Greenhill in the restructuring and financing advisory group, and internships during the early part of his career with Greycourt & Co and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MOO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on MOO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MOO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.