Kforce: Resilient Q3 Results Still Missing A Growth Rebound

Nov. 01, 2023 3:06 AM ETKforce Inc. (KFRC)
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Kforce posted better-than-expected Q3 earnings, sending shares sharply higher on the report.
  • Despite otherwise resilient profitability, core operating metrics continue to trend lower highlighting weakness in tech and professional staffing.
  • The company's long-term outlook is fine, but we expect shares to remain under pressure against ongoing growth headwinds.
Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) reported its latest quarterly results with revenue and EPS coming in ahead of estimates amid otherwise low expectations. Shares rallied on the report which helped brush aside fears of a sharper slowdown.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
18.41K Followers

Dan Victor, CFA is a market professional with more than 15 years of investment management experience across major financial institutions in research, strategy, and trading roles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

