Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SoFi's Q3: Short Sellers' Worst Nightmare

Nov. 01, 2023 3:30 AM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)
Noah Cox profile picture
Noah Cox
123 Followers

Summary

  • SoFi Technologies delivered strong Q3 2023 results, beating expectations and showing continued momentum across its business segments.
  • The company is on track to achieve GAAP profitability in Q4 2023, undermining the bearish thesis.
  • SoFi's diversified revenue streams and prudent risk management have helped it weather macroeconomic headwinds.
  • Short sellers could get hurt here with a lot of trading volume concentrated on short selling.
SoFi Technologies Acquires Technisys SA For $1.1 Billion

Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis: Profitability is Coming. Short Sellers Are Not Ready

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) delivered yet another strong quarter in Q3 2023, beating expectations and showing continued momentum across its business segments. The fintech company seems well on track to achieve

This article was written by

Noah Cox profile picture
Noah Cox
123 Followers
My name is Noah and I'm the Co-founder of Ultima Insights (a research company for retail investors) and Noahs' Arc Capital Management (private fund for accredited investors). I've been investing since I was 12 and Co-founded Ultima + Noahs' Arc out of my college dorm at the University of Michigan. I love to swim, read and vacation in my freetime.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SOFI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox is the Co-Managing partner of Noahs' Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SOFI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SOFI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SOFI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.