Texas Instruments: Better Than TSMC

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
21 Followers

Summary

  • Texas Instruments is a safer investment than TSMC due to geopolitical risks surrounding Taiwan and growing US-China tensions.
  • Texas Instruments focuses on analog and embedded processing chips, selling to various end markets.
  • TSMC has a larger product and service portfolio and a significant advantage in research and development, but geopolitical risks pose immediate downside risk.
  • My investment thesis proposes Texas Instruments is a Buy and TSM a Hold.
Taiwan Semiconductor"s Morris Chang Speaks At Forum

Annabelle Chih

There's nothing like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM). But, Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is a better investment at current due to geopolitical risks surrounding Taiwan, and growing US-China tensions. While both companies are significantly different from each other in operational

This article was written by

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
21 Followers
I am an independent financial analyst and I currently contribute to two major investment publications, Seeking Alpha and The Motley Fool. I manage a private stock portfolio, which is structured around value and growth investing, with a prime focus on US equities.For more about my work and insights, please visit my website at www.oliverrodzianko.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TXN, TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

