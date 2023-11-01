Bulking Up: Energy Sector Consolidation Accelerates

Torsten Asmus

By Kelly Weber, CFA

Recent acquisitions in the energy sector have been credit-friendly, but future activity may be more mixed for bondholders.

The energy sector is a natural candidate for consolidation given its fragmentation and depleting resource base. Activity has accelerated recently as buyers look to take advantage of a more difficult growth environment to build scale in attractive low-cost basins.

In October, two large transactions were announced - Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) $64bn purchase of Pioneer Resources (PXD) and Chevron’s (CVX) $60bn acquisition of Hess Corp. (HES).

Both involve a US supermajor bulking up its growth opportunities through the purchase of a US-based independent producer in an all-stock transaction.

This structure is credit-friendly to all parties, but especially for the targets, which are being acquired by large, high-quality producers and experienced significant spread outperformance following the announcements.

The deals were also positive for the acquirers’ credit profiles, as they are adding high-quality assets without additional debt.

From a strategic perspective, Exxon’s acquisition of Pioneer further concentrates its position in the U.S. by extending its resource base in the Permian Basin.

Exxon intends to use its increased scale, better technology and operational expertise to drive greater efficiencies and growth opportunities from Pioneer’s asset base.

In contrast, with its acquisition of Hess, Chevron is adding premier assets in new regions, including Guyana.

We view this positively, given that Chevron’s near-term growth profile was highly concentrated in the Permian Basin and Kazakhstan.

The offshore Guyana megaproject is the crown jewel of Hess’s portfolio and should provide Chevron with low-cost growth for many years.

Looking ahead, we expect additional consolidation in the coming years as plateauing efficiencies make it more difficult for producers to grow organically.

Recent activity has been positive for company credit profiles; however, future deals could be more mixed.

The high-quality buyer pool is smaller with Exxon and Chevron integrating their recently announced deals, and we could see more consolidation in the mid-tier segment of the market, involving mergers of equals or the roll-up of smaller companies.

Recent mid-tier consolidation has been at least partially debt-financed, causing near-term credit deterioration, new issuance and spread underperformance.

In terms of positioning, we favor owning companies that are strong operators with solid portfolios and conservative management teams.

In our view, these issuers are in the sweet spot with the ability to structure potential acquisitions in a credit-neutral manner, while alternatively, having the ability to operate successfully as standalone companies or representing attractive purchase candidates.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2023 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.