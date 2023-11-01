Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why I Am Buying General Motors At 1-Year Lows

The Asian Investor
Summary

  • General Motors' shares hit a new 1-year low after withdrawing guidance for FY 2023 due to labor contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers.
  • General Motors had a solid Q3 with strong earnings, driven by robust demand for its electric vehicle lineup.
  • Despite short-term earnings uncertainty, General Motors' long-term EV goals and transition to EV technology should not be affected.
  • Shares are extraordinarily cheap on the drop and have 30% revaluation potential.
UAW Expands Ongoing Strike Against Big Three Automakers

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) slumped to a new 1-year low last Friday after the car brand withdrew its guidance for FY 2023 in the context of continual labor contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers. The strike cost General

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of F, GM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Steven Moreno profile picture
Steven Moreno
Today, 4:25 AM
Premium
Comments (680)
I can't see GM as a buy. Too risky for my money.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

