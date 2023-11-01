Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enterprise Products Partners: Steady As It Goes

CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Enterprise Products reported solid Q3 earnings, with EBITDA exceeding consensus estimates and strength across all business lines.
  • The company plans to increase capital expenditures in the next two years, primarily focusing on its NGL franchise in the Delaware/Permian Basin.
  • Enterprise Products has a rock-solid balance sheet, low cost of capital, and attractive valuation, making it a favorable long-term investment option.
Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

EPD Q3 Review:

Enterprise Products (NYSE:EPD) reported another solid quarter of cash generation this morning (10/31). EBITDA came in at $2.327 billion versus consensus of $2.318 billion. The strength was across all business lines, particularly in NGL Pipelines & Services (the division that really matter imo) reporting $1.199 billion

Cashfow Hunter has over 25 years of experience in the markets, with nearly 20 of them as a hedge fund portfolio manager. His experience investing in debt and equity markets gives him unique insights into markets. He successfully predicted the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank. He has degrees from Wharton and MIT.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

n
nyle alexla
Today, 4:51 AM
Premium
Comments (740)
Epd is fantastic investment.
