Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

10 Years Of Midstream: Total Return Still Compelling

Nov. 01, 2023 8:00 AM ETENFR
VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.82K Followers

Summary

  • Energy infrastructure ETFs that include corporations and MLPs tend to be appealing for their total return potential, while providing better representation of the North American midstream universe.
  • Midstream yields are generous relative to other equity income investments and are backed by positive dividend trends.
  • Energy infrastructure ETFs can provide purer midstream exposure today than in the past when utilities often had to round out portfolios.

Oil Tank

hirun

Today marks the 10-year anniversary of the Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR). The energy infrastructure space has evolved over the last decade, as has the ETF and its underlying index. However, the appeal of diversified midstream exposure and the

This article was written by

VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.82K Followers
VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ENFR--
Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.