Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fomento Economico Mexicano: Refocusing On Its Core Business Seems Promising

Gustavo Larraga Tapia profile picture
Gustavo Larraga Tapia
243 Followers

Summary

  • FEMSA operates highly stable businesses throughout Mexico and Latin America, such as convenience stores, pharmacies and a bottling company.
  • The company had diversified into segments such as Logistics, investments in Heineken and other segments that had little to do with its core business.
  • They have recently decided to focus only on their retail consumer business, which seems positive because it will mark a clear direction in which to head.
  • A sum-of-the-parts valuation shows us that the company could be undervalued.

Exterior view of facade of Oxxo mini market in Sao Paulo, Brazil

caio acquesta

Investment Thesis

Fomento Económico Mexicano, or FEMSA (NYSE:FMX), has established an empire in Mexico and Latin America, with its various businesses integrated into the country's economy, covering a range of essential consumer segments.

As a substantial business

This article was written by

Gustavo Larraga Tapia profile picture
Gustavo Larraga Tapia
243 Followers
I'm a long-term, fundamentals-focused investor who is interested in quality and growth opportunities mostly, but I like to search for deep value/turnaround situations as well.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FMX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FMX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FMX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.