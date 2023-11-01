Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MOAT: History May Not Repeat Itself

Summary

  • The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) has a very impressive historical track record.
  • MOAT charges a reasonable fee compared to other active products.
  • MOAT is significantly underweight big tech.
  • Given my bullish view of big tech, I believe that MOAT may underperform the S&P 500 going forward.

ETF Overview

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) seeks to provide investors with exposure to the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index, which is designed to track the performance of attractively priced companies with sustainable competitive advantages based

Blue Chip Portfolios is an investment publication company founded and managed by Sam Pollack. He is a seasoned investor with 18 years of investing experience. Sam is a CFA Charterholder and received his MBA at NYU Stern. His experience includes working at PIMCO where he helped manage fundamental and systematic strategies across hedge fund and mutual fund portfolios, time spent working at Greenhill in the restructuring and financing advisory group, and internships during the early part of his career with Greycourt & Co and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, AAPL,GOOG,META,AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Thanks very much for the article. I have recently rebalanced my ETFs into 3 core holdings - SCHD (dividend growth), MOAT (quality growth) and QQQ (high growth with tech focus). I dollar average daily with 50% in SCHD and 25% in each of MOAT and QQQ. I think combination of MOAT and QQQ (which have very little overlap) gives me best risk adjusted growth potential and SCHD (which has very little overlap with MOAT and QQQ) gives me long term dividend growth for future retirement. I agree on its own MOAT does not have enough tech focus but combined with QQQ I am hoping that is a great combo and better than just taking SPY. Welcome any views on this approach.
