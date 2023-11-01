Dragon Claws

ETF Overview

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) seeks to provide investors with exposure to the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index, which is designed to track the performance of attractively priced companies with sustainable competitive advantages based on Morningstar's equity research team.

MOAT focuses on U.S. companies that Morningstar believes possess sustainable competitive advantages. The fund targets companies trading at attractive prices relative to Morningstar's estimate of fair value.

MOAT currently has ~$10.3 billion in net assets and charges a net expense ratio of 0.46%.

Management Fee

MOAT charges a management fee of 0.46%. To put that into context, the average expense ratio for an actively managed equity mutual fund is ~0.66% and the average equity ETF expense ratio is ~0.16%. While MOAT is more expensive than the average equity ETF, it is somewhat cheaper than the average actively managed equity mutual fund. Additionally, MOAT appears somewhat expensive compared to similar products such as the iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) or Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) which charge 0.15% and 0.13%, respectively.

Strong Historical Performance

In a world where most actively managed products have failed to outperform their benchmarks over the long term, MOAT stands out due to its strong performance.

MOAT launched in April 2012 and has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 since then. Since its inception, MOAT has delivered a total return of ~303% compared to ~275% for the S&P 500. Additionally, MOAT has delivered strong relative performance over more recent time frames as well.

In addition to achieving strong historical performance relative to the S&P 500, MOAT has also achieved strong performance relative to similar products with long histories such as QUAL.

Data by YCharts VanEck Data by YCharts

Holdings Analysis

Currently, MOAT holds 51 individual securities with no single holding making up more than 2.86% of the fund. The top 5 holdings account for 13.56% of the fund. Comparably, the top 5 holdings in the S&P 500 account for ~22.8% of the index.

In terms of current sector holdings, MOAT is diversified with Healthcare, Financials, Industrials, and Technology each accounting for between 15% and 20% of the total fund. Comparably, the S&P 500 is much more heavily weighted towards Technology which accounts for ~28% of the index.

Additionally, another key sector which MOAT is underweight is energy. Currently, MOAT has no energy exposure while the S&P 500 has a 4.6% weighting.

Author (data from VanEck) VanEck Author (data from VanEck)

Past Performance Is Not an Indicator of Future Performance

SEC Rule 156 requires fund managers to warn investors that "Past Performance Is Not an Indicator of Future Performance." I believe investors often disregard this warning and put too much weight on historical performance when evaluating active investment funds.

While MOAT has posted exceptional historical results I am not convinced that this outperformance will continue going forward.

S&P 500 Has Its Own Way Of Focusing on Wide Moat Investments

As a market cap weighted index, the S&P 500 tends to focus most of its investments on the strongest companies. Simply put, companies that are able to deliver above-average market returns over time tend to see their weight in the index rise. Thus, my view is that to some degree the S&P 500 has its own way of focusing on companies with strong moats.

The five largest holdings in the S&P 500 right now are Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), and Alphabet (GOOG). I believe most investors would agree that these companies enjoy very strong competitive advantages. MSFT, AMZN, and GOOG are held by MOAT but their weighting is much smaller than is the case in the S&P 500. Moreover, AAPL and NVDA are not even owned by MOAT.

Why I Would Own the S&P 500 over MOAT Right Now

My view is that the strongest companies in the world with the widest moats are in fact big tech companies such as MSFT, AAPL, GOOG, AMZN, META, and others.

The ecosystems and network effects that have been created by these companies have resulted in very strong moats. Comparably, I view a number of MOAT holdings including Wells Fargo (WFC), Charles Schwab (SCHW), U.S. Bancorp (USB), Bank of New York Mellon (BK), Domino's Pizza (DPZ), and Campbell Soup (CPB) as having only modest moats.

Right now MOAT is highly underweight big tech vs market indexes and I am concerned that this position will make it difficult for MOAT to outperform going forward.

Conclusion

MOAT is an ETF based on an actively managed strategy that stands out relative to peers due to its strong historical performance. MOAT has outperformed the S&P 500 on a long-term and short-term basis.

Currently, MOAT is significantly underweight big tech and is overweight other sectors including financials, healthcare, and industrials.

My view is that big tech companies such as MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, GOOG, and META represent some of the best opportunities in the market currently. For this reason, I prefer to own the S&P 500 compared to MOAT right now.