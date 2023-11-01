New York Community Bancorp: Sound But Likely Risky Before Potential Rate Hike

Nuthawut Somsuk

The banking industry's sensitivity to macroeconomic changes has always been a double-edged sword to enjoy booms or suffer from recessions. In the past three years, banks have been the pandemic winners. The influx in real estate demand and the substantial increase in interest rates propelled their growth. However, the industry’s recent performance is already somewhat toppish, showing a potential downside in 4Q23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) is no exception despite its stable interest income. Inflationary headwinds had a greater impact on interest expense and the non-interest segment. It led to lower 3Q revenue and operating margin. Meanwhile, it maintains impeccable asset and capital management. However, its high real estate exposure can become a risk in a high-interest environment, as shown by the increased non-performing loans from 2Q23.

Nonetheless, these appear cyclical as its Balance Sheet remains interest-sensitive. Also, it’s an attractive dividend stock with a yield of 7.31%. Several price metrics show that the stock price is very cheap right now. This makes NYCB a stock for hold right now.

3Q23 Performance

NYCB is one of the 100 largest banks in the US in terms of assets. Over the years, it has flourished and expanded through its solid performance and prudent M&As. After acquiring Flagstar Bank in 2022, the number of banks under its operations climbed to 395. Indeed, the hullabaloos earlier this year did not stop NYCB from expanding with its acquisition of Signature Bank. Hence, the size of its revenue streams also expanded.

Interest income reflected the favorable impact of its continued expansion. Its cumulative 9M23 value reached $4.04B, a 187% increase from the same period last year. What’s more noticeable is the consistent quarterly increase in its value, showing its highly sensitive balance sheet. It also indicates that the bank loan yields from the rate hike pause and sustained expansion. Indeed, the M&As were a strategic move for the bank. For instance, Flagstar Bank is chartered by OCC, so converting it to a national bank would be easier. It would also allow NYCB to do business in various states without acquiring another bank domiciled in whatever state they want. Most importantly, Flagstar has high exposure to business loans, making NYCB’s loan portfolio more interest-sensitive.

However, interest expense growth has already overtaken interest income growth. We can attribute it to more deposit inflows after acquiring Signature Bank (OTCPK:SBNY). But we know that elevated interest and inflation rates were the real culprits. As of the most recent report, the interest expense is already more than thrice the value in the same quarter in 2022. Also, the amount is equivalent to 53% of interest income compared to 36% in 3Q22. The QoQ growth of 33% is much higher than interest income with only 0.7%.

Interest Income and Expense (NYCB 3Q Earnings Report)

Meanwhile, the non-interest segment remains almost unchanged if we disregard the effect of gains on goodwill. Given this, the total operating revenue-net of goodwill gains is $980M, a 187% YoY increase but a 15% decrease from 2Q23. The operating margin, on the other hand, is only 27% versus 60% in 3Q22 and 43% in 2Q23. It is also the lowest operating margin in the past five quarters.

Total Revenue (NYCB 3Q Earnings Report)

Operating Margin (NYCB 3Q Earnings Report)

Loans and Deposits (NYCB 3Q Earnings Release)

For 4Q23, interest income and expense may keep increasing in line with the Fed’s hawkish policy stance to cushion mounting inflationary headwinds. Since loans and deposits have increased, their respective yields would follow the policy rate uptrend.

What I Like About It

NYCB is a sound bank for several reasons, so I will discuss them one by one.

Solid Loan and Deposit Management

This is my favorite attribute of the bank so far. And I guess it’s also rooted in its wise M&A deals. Loans and deposits have increased by 71% and 98% in the past year. Meanwhile, its LDR has dropped from 117% to 100%. With that, NYCB has higher reserves in case of defaults and delinquencies. This excess liquidity also allows the bank to lend more to maximize its growth. Right now, I like the loan-deposit trend the bank is going, which is a conservative approach to growth. With the effective loan, deposit, investment, and borrowing management, NIM rose to 3.27% versus 3.21% in 2Q23 and 2.15% in 3Q22.

Loans and Deposits (NYCB 3Q Earnings Report)

Additionally, its non-performing loans are decent at 0.47% compared to the peer average of 0.47% and 0.62%, respectively. This shows that NYCB has better loan quality and collection policies.

Conservative Approach to Growth

NYCB maintains a conservative approach to growth despite its large M&A deals recently. One of its methods is to keep loan growth manageable relative to deposits, as shown earlier. Another is increasing loan provisions from $594M in 2Q23 to $619M in 3Q23 or from 0.71% to 0.74% of the total loans.

Moreover, NYCB has a strong capital position in adherence to Basel III requirements. Its Total Risk-Based Capital (Tier 2) Ratio of 11.98% exceeds Basel’s minimum requirement of 8%. It is also higher than in 2Q23 and 1Q23 at 11.94% and 11.57%, respectively. Likewise, its Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio of 10.17% is higher than the minimum of 6% and in 1Q23 at 10.16% and 4Q22 at 9.86%. These tell that the bank remains well-capitalized to cushion the impact of a financial crisis. NYCB can also withstand another potential recession as woes surface again.

Capital Positioning (NYCB 3Q Earnings Report)

High Dividend Yields

In a volatile stock market, dividends are a haven for many investors. REITs are excellent choices, but NYCB can also meet the needs of conservative investors, given the dividend yield of 7.31%. Over the past decade, dividend payments have been consistent. It didn’t cut or pause payouts even during the pandemic, proving that the company has maintained capital adequacy.

The company can sustain dividends as cash and cash equivalents tripled to $6.92B from $2.04B in 2022. Also, its value relative to the total assets rose from 2.25% to 6.2%, showing increased liquidity as it increased its capacity.

Double-Edged Swords

This section will focus on external factors that can both drive or hamper NYCB’s growth potential.

High Real Estate Exposure

Real estate loans comprise 68% of the total loans. Multi-family alone is already 45% of the total amount, although these are low-risk loans in general. However, CRE loans drove the QoQ increase in NPL from 0.28% in 2Q23 to 0.47% this quarter. Office occupancy rates remain low at 40-60% despite the swift vaccination rate across the country. The preference for remote and hybrid work setup remains the primary challenge to this segment.

These can put the company at risk. These are much higher than C&I loans, which comprise 22.5% of the total loans. Also, the real estate market has higher exposure to recessionary risks that may affect the value of the property. This is why many analysts remain on the watch as residential home prices remain elevated. Consequently, the stock price rebound is retreating. As of August 2023, the median home price is $407,100. And while it is already lower than median prices in the previous quarters, it is still much higher than pre-pandemic levels. Now, borrowers and investors alike have become more concerned about a potential real estate bubble burst that can directly impact NYCB. Unsurprisingly, many Americans are seeking assistance from bankruptcy lawyers. It is imperative that younger ones increase their financial literacy as early as now.

On a lighter note, a bubble burst remains far from reality since demand remains the main market force. But most importantly, the demand still exceeds supply regardless of current prices. At the start of 2023, US residential property shortages reached 6.5M. And now, the number ranges at 5.8-6.8 million. Indeed, it’s a good thing that property builders have remained watchful even a decade after the Great Recession. House completions are still lower than the existing demand. Lastly, there is no overselling of properties, predatory mortgage lending, and speculative mania.

If there are shortages, the market will keep its value or minimize the risk of a bubble burst. Most importantly, mortgage lenders and banks remain crucial today as property demand and price remain high. Given this, yields may climb.

Hawkish Fed

Another macroeconomic indicator to watch is inflation. Inflation has already decelerated after peaking in 2022. But recently, it has rebounded from 3% to 3.7%, exceeding the 3.6% consensus. It may increase further as oil prices remain volatile, exacerbated by the Russo-Ukrainian and Israel-Palestine wars. OPEC oil cuts remain a concern, especially now that Winter is coming. Holiday spending splurge is also another primary driver.

In line with this, the Fed maintains its hawkish stance on policy rates to mitigate inflationary headwinds. It even hinted at a potential rate hike in its November board meeting. If it materializes, interest on loans and deposits may increase. It may increase loan yields and lead to higher interest income.

However, it may also lead to higher deposit and borrowing costs. Defaults and delinquencies may also happen should interest rates increase. The risk is most evident in its real estate portfolio, given its two non-performing CRE loans. Hence, it may have to increase its provisions for credit losses, which will also lower its operating income.

Auto Strike

The UAW strike appears to be more disruptive than initially expected. It can impact productivity and wages, which may give spillovers into interest and mortgage rates. Yet, the essential aspect to note is the duration of the strike.

The auto strike may lead to lower car production and put upward pressure on car prices. On the other hand, it can also reduce wages and manufacturers’ income. Also, it can affect labor and goods mobility. Lower wages and slower mobility can affect consumption and economic growth this month. This may slow inflation and encourage the Fed to leave rates unchanged in November. In turn, mortgage rates may stay the same or decrease, which can be favorable for NYCB. Historically, its loan and deposit yields were more stable during periods of lower inflation and unchanged interest rates.

Stock Price Valuation

The stock price of NYCB has been in an uptrend since the start of the year, leading to YTD returns of 14%. However, the three-month price returns dropped to -20%. Nonetheless, it opens an opportunity to buy the stock at a discount. The PB Ratio below shows that NYCB is very cheap right now.

PB Ratio 2017 0.95x 2018 0.83x 2019 0.79x 2020 0.68x 2021 0.79x 2022 0.78x 2023 (TTM) 0.78x Click to enlarge

Despite this, NYCB’s book value does not seem to affect the stock price. For instance, the stock price in 2018-2019 and 2021-2022 still decreased despite the increase in BVPS. To get a clearer picture, I did a 25-year regression analysis and found a very low correlation, as shown by their Multiple R. Meanwhile, the p-value of 0.66 shows that the analysis is insignificant.

Book Value Per Share and Stock Price (Company Financials Arranged By Analyst)

Book Value and Stock Price Regression Analysis (Data Ran by Analyst)

Right now, it is better to use macroeconomic forces to assess the stock price. As expected, the stock price has been inversely correlated with interest rates. They have a moderately negative strong correlation of -71%. So, the stock price decreased as the Fed raised interest rate. It is logical since NYCB's revenue growth and margins have been squeezed by elevated inflation and interest rates. Its R Square of 55% is quite low but decent, as it explains 55% of the actual stock price dispersion or variance. Lastly, the p-value of 0.036 < 0.05 shows that the relationship between these variables are significant.

Given all these, it is logical that the stock price has been decreasing in line with mounting inflationary headwinds. The downtrend has been noticeable since August as inflation had an uptick to 3.7% and exceeded the 3.6% consensus. Today, the interest rate remains unchanged, but the Fed hints at its hawkish view of policy tightening.

The UAW strike may slow economic growth. But the combination of oil supply cut worries amid the Israel-Hamas and Ukraine-Russia Wars and spending splurge of the holiday season can offset it. Also, the strike can lead to higher car prices, so there may be an offsetting effect. Hence, the probability of a Fed Rate hike in November remains high. In turn, the stock price may decrease further or remain at its current range.

Correlation Interest Rate and Stock Price (Data Ran by Analyst)

Interest Rate and Stock Price Regression Analysis (Data Ran by Analyst)

Interest Rate and Stock Price Regression Analysis (Data Ran by Analyst)

Today, the interest rate is about 30% higher than in the previous year. Meanwhile, the stock price has already decreased by 20% since the inflation rebound. If we combine this trend with the correlation of -71%, I am setting my target price at $8-$8.4. I derive the range by getting the interest and price change in the past year. From there, I multiplied them with the correlation coefficient.

Key Takeaways

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is an impeccable bank capitalizing on prudent acquisitions. It keeps expanding while sustaining its growth potential. It also remains liquid and well-capitalized to cover its massive operations and dividend payments.

However, weak external factors continue to affect its financial performance. It remains a solid bank, yet the potential Fed Rate hike may hamper its growth. The stock price is low but has downside risks due to its negative correlation with interest rates. Hence, I rate NYCB stock as a hold.