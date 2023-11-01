Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fixed Income Funds Realize First Quarterly Loss Of 2023 - Loan Participation Funds Remain Resilient

Nov. 01, 2023 5:46 AM ET
Summary

  • Fixed income funds realized a return of negative 1.70% on average during the third quarter of 2023, marking the first negative quarterly return since Q3 of last year.
  • Taxable bond funds (-1.14%) outperformed tax-exempt bond funds (-3.31%) in quarterly performance for the third consecutive quarter.
  • Of the 51 Lipper fixed income classifications, only 11 ended the second quarter with gains—down from 23 last quarter.
  • The top-performing Lipper classifications throughout Q3 were Loan Participation Funds (+2.91%), Specialty Fixed Income Funds (+1.94%), Ultra-Short Obligations Funds (+1.42%), Short High Yield Funds (+1.27%), and Short Investment Grade Debt Funds (+1.27%).
  • General U.S. Treasury Funds (-6.40%), New York Municipal Debt Funds (-4.53%), Corporate Debt A-Rated Funds (-4.40%), Virginia Municipal Debt Funds (-4.32%), and Pennsylvania Municipal Debt Funds (-4.31%) closed the quarter as the worstperforming classifications.

Financial Analysis, Financial Goals and Financial Literacy Art.

Ingenious Buddy/iStock via Getty Images

Executive Summary

Fixed income funds realized a return of negative 1.70% on average during the third quarter of 2023, marking the first negative quarterly return since Q3 of last year. Taxable bond funds (-1.14%) outperformed tax-exempt bond funds (-3.31%) in quarterly

Jack Fischer joined Refinitiv Lipper as a Senior Research Analyst in February 2021. He is involved in analysis and research contributing to the FundFlow Insight and Fixed Income FundMarket reports. Jack spent time playing professional baseball with the Detroit Tigers before working at Northern Trust and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. Currently based in Chicago, his background includes fixed income fund analysis, credit market research, and ESG reporting. Jack earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wake Forest University.

