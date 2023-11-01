Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Jabil: Still Undervalued Supply Chain Innovator

Nov. 01, 2023 6:18 AM ETJabil Inc. (JBL)
Summary

  • The global electronics manufacturing services market is projected to reach $1 billion by 2030 driven by smart devices, digital healthcare, autonomous vehicles, renewable energy and cloud.
  • Jabil is a leading manufacturing and supply chain management provider with a diversified portfolio and strong global footprint.
  • Jabil's winning strategy focuses on high-margin end markets, supply chain resiliency and operational excellence supported by a culture of technology usage and innovation.
  • Our valuation shows that Jabil stock is still undervalued by the market, as it is not fully recognized for its transformation and differentiation from the traditional EMS providers.
Jabil manufacturing facility in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Investment Thesis

Jabil's (NYSE:JBL) share price has nearly doubled in the past year, but we believe it is still undervalued. Our research reveals that Jabil is more than a traditional EMS provider, but a digital manufacturing and supply chain innovator. With a strong

This article was written by

Miletus Research
At Miletus Research, we specialize in analyzing technology companies, exploring the nuances of their strategies in depth. Our team of experienced researchers merges cutting-edge market analytics with strategic expertise, empowering you with actionable insights that drive informed investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JBL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

About JBL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
