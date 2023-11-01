noLimit46/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) holds a prominent position in the optical systems sector and is steadily expanding its market share. Ciena's strong presence in the optical market, characterized by significant barriers to entry, as well as short-term factors such as a robust backlog and sustained customer demand, bodes well for the company going forward. The company has unveiled three-year growth targets, including a revenue growth range of 10%-12%. These targets are indicative of the continuous drivers of demand for the company. These drivers encompass substantial investments in wireline infrastructure by service providers, capital expenditures in access layers by cable and broadband providers, and investments in data centers by large-scale technology companies. Furthermore, there are potential opportunities for Ciena to increase its market share in Europe through displacing Huawei, and the ongoing expansion of 5G networks in India presents additional upside potential. Hence, I am positive about the company and assign a buy rating to the stock.

FQ3 Review and Outlook

CIEN's recent financial results for the third quarter surpassed market expectations. The company reported an EPS of $0.59, beating market expectations by $0.08, and the revenue of $1.07 billion surpassed market estimates by $28 million. The strong performance was primarily driven by CIEN's Webscale business, and company management anticipates continued growth in orders from this sector, along with contributions from other verticals. On the downside, the telecommunications segment saw a decline of over 10% quarter-on-quarter. The margins have been under pressure due to product mix, particularly in optical line systems, but I anticipate margin improvements in FY24 as margin-enhancing modems are integrated into these systems. The company has reaffirmed its top-line guidance of approximately 20%, and gross margin guidance remains unchanged in the low-to-mid 40% range, given the expectation of a product mix that continues to be more focused on line systems. The management also expects supply chain constraints to ease in FY24, which have been impacting margins by 200-300 basis points.

The increase in web-scale orders for Ciena may be an early indicator of a sales recovery, alleviating concerns about reduced spending in the telecom sector. Sequentially, orders have increased, driven by cloud-related business. However, the company still needs to work through approximately $2 billion in excess backlog, likely extending into the first half of the year, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio below 1x for a few more quarters. Nevertheless, the slightly better sales performance in 3Q compared to the midpoint of their guidance suggests that demand is moving toward normalization. The improvement in cloud-related orders is helping offset the decline in telecom orders in the short term. Additionally, Ciena's expectations for growth in 2024 indicate that there is potential for telecom orders and sales to rebound.

Long-Term Growth Visibility Remains Solid

Looking at the long-term perspective, the guidance for FY25 suggests that the company is aiming for up to 8% revenue growth in both FY24 and FY25. This indicates a return to a more stable demand-supply environment compared to the volatility experienced in FY23. It reflects the company's confidence in maintaining its pre-pandemic medium-term growth rate of 8%, following the disruptions caused by supply-related issues. However, it's important to note that the drivers of growth may be different this time around. While Ciena has seen success in North America and with large internet companies, there are limitations to further market share gains in these areas, given its already significant presence.

The key drivers for future market share gains will likely revolve around Ciena's ability to expand its international market share, particularly by taking advantage of the opportunity created by replacing Huawei equipment. This opportunity is expected to result in steady market share growth in regions like EMEA and APAC, although the extent of this growth will vary from one country to another.

Company Presentation

Financial Outlook

I believe Ciena will experience strong sales growth of 10-12% annually from 2022 to 2025, primarily driven by its leadership in optical technology and increased demand for data capacity from cloud and telecom clients. The growth will be front-loaded, with sales projected to rise by approximately 20% in fiscal 2023 due to a backlog of orders. Subsequently, sales could grow at a 7% rate in 2024-25 as high-speed optics become more prevalent in cloud networks, and global telecom fiber networks require greater capacity and density. This improved product mix is expected to enhance the company's operating model efficiency, leading to increased free cash generation and share repurchases. Consequently, EPS may grow at a faster rate than revenue.

If Ciena maintains its sales growth and exercises cost control, it could potentially achieve mid-to-upper teens operating margins and 20%-plus EPS growth in 2024-25. The gross margin, which has been in the low-to-mid 40% range due to a higher proportion of open-line systems for cloud customers, is expected to improve gradually in the coming quarters, possibly reaching 45% in 2024-25. I believe this improvement will be supported by a better mix of optical modem sales as telecom customers rebound and expand their capacity. Additionally, increased share buyback activity, fueled by stronger free cash generation and a $300-$400 million boost from improved cash conversion as inventory decreases in 2024, could contribute an additional 2-3% annually to EPS.

Valuation

Ciena's stabilization in cloud order activity gives me confidence that it can maintain growth in fiscal 2024, even when compared to the challenging 2023 figures. While the book-to-bill ratio may remain below 1x in the coming quarters, I believe that the long-term fundamentals for optical demand remain strong, and I anticipate that order activity will return to normal by the second half of 2024. With strong demand and an improving supply chain, Ciena is poised for double-digit growth, gross margin expansion, and significant operating leverage. I see the increase in new line systems as an indication of pent-up demand and expect subsequent orders and revenue from transceivers to drive sustained growth while also improving gross margins. Ciena's potential for market share gains and expansion of its total addressable market TAM above industry averages further bolsters my outlook. I view the current challenges as temporary and related to the capacity to handle increased supply rather than any underlying changes in demand. Additionally, I expect Ciena to execute substantial share buybacks, providing additional support for its stock and contributing to EPS growth. Ciena is trading at a forward GAAP PE of 26x, roughly in line with the sector median. The start of recovery has increased my confidence in Ciena, and I expect the valuation multiple will gradually improve in the long term. Hence, I remain optimistic about the stock and assign a buy rating to the stock.

Seeking Alpha

Investment Risks

Macroeconomic challenges on a broader scale may result in service providers reducing their network spending. These challenges have become more prominent in recent months and could lead service providers to cut back on their investments in network infrastructure, which would have negative implications for the industry as a whole. Furthermore, there are specific risks related to the company itself. One such risk is the concentration of customers, particularly the two major telecom service providers in the United States, AT&T, and Verizon, which collectively contribute over 20% of Ciena's revenues. While having a significant portion of revenue tied to these top two providers has its advantages, it also makes Ciena vulnerable to revenue fluctuations based on the spending decisions of these major customers.

Conclusion

Ciena holds a prominent position in the optical systems sector and is increasing its market share. The company has opportunities for improving its operating margin and is engaged in expanding into growing markets that go beyond telecommunications. Furthermore, there are potential opportunities for Ciena to increase its market share in Europe through displacing Huawei. Hence, I am positive about the company and assign a buy rating to the stock.