Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gold Demand Trends Q3 2023

Nov. 01, 2023 6:20 AM ETDBP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS, SESG
World Gold Council profile picture
World Gold Council
346 Followers

Summary

  • Gold demand (excluding OTC) in Q3 was 8% ahead of its five-year average, but 6% weaker y/y at 1,147t.
  • Net central bank buying of 337t was the third strongest quarter in our data series, although failed to match the exceptional 459t from Q3’22.
  • Jewellery consumption softened slightly, down 2% y/y at 516t amid continued gold price strength.

Business gold candlestick investment stock exchange wealth financial concept on 3d golden trade market background of growth finance chart success commercial graph diagram or savings trading value.

Lemon_tm

Q3 gold demand firmly above longer-term average

Central bank's gold buying maintained a historic pace but fell short of the Q3'22 record. Jewellery demand softened slightly in the face of high gold prices, while the investment picture was mixed.

This article was written by

World Gold Council profile picture
World Gold Council
346 Followers
The World Gold Council is the market development organization for the gold industry. Our purpose is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold, provide industry leadership, and be the global authority on the gold market. We are a unique organization that delivers tangible benefits to the gold industry. We are an active force within the market, working with a large and diverse set of partners to create access, drive innovation and stimulate demand, while providing a collective voice for our members. We provide insights into the international gold markets, helping people to understand the investment qualities of gold and its role in meeting the social and environmental needs of society. For more information visit www.gold.org.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBP--
Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund ETF
GLTR--
abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF
JJPFF--
iPath® Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
GLD--
SPDR® Gold Shares ETF
IAU--
iShares Gold Trust ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.