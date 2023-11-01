Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cloudflare: Risk/Reward Skew Warrants A Hold Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Nov. 01, 2023 7:36 AM ETCloudflare, Inc. (NET)
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
1.11K Followers

Summary

  • Cloudflare's financials show strong revenue growth but are negatively impacted by stock-based compensation, making the company risky and unpredictable.
  • The company offers a comprehensive suite of services that sets it apart from competitors and gives it an advantage in the market.
  • Cloudflare has a stable financial position with ample liquidity, but shareholder dilution and slowing revenue growth may pose challenges in the future.

Exterior view of Cloudflare headquarters

Sundry Photography

Investment thesis

I wanted to take a look at Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) before it reports its Q3 earnings on the 2nd of November to see if the company is a good long-term investment. Upon further analysis of its financials, from

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
1.11K Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NET

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NET

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NET
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.