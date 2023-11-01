Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Airtel Africa: Growth Even Amid Political Risks Coming Home To Roost

Nov. 01, 2023 8:03 AM ETAirtel Africa Plc (AAFRF)
Retirement Pot profile picture
Retirement Pot
1.89K Followers

Summary

  • Airtel Africa releases its financial results, which were broadly positive despite concerns about the decline in the value of the Nigerian currency.
  • The Nigerian market is crucial to Airtel Africa's performance, but the company remains focused on its ongoing growth potential.
  • The mobile money business is a key growth driver for Airtel Africa, with transaction value growing rapidly and expected to continue to increase.

african woman using a phone

poco_bw

African focussed telecoms company Airtel Africa (OTCPK:AAFRF) released its interim results this week and there was a lot to digest in them, broadly positive in my opinion.

This is the first time I have covered the stock, which I own

This article was written by

Retirement Pot profile picture
Retirement Pot
1.89K Followers
I am a private investor based in the United Kingdom and most interested in equities in the U.K., U.S., Canada and Norway.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAFRF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AAFRF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAFRF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAFRF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.