poco_bw

African focussed telecoms company Airtel Africa (OTCPK:AAFRF) released its interim results this week and there was a lot to digest in them, broadly positive in my opinion.

This is the first time I have covered the stock, which I own in my portfolio.

The Big Picture: Strong Numbers in a High-Risk Context

In recent months the company has seen its shares fall due to concerns about the impact on its financial performance of a decline in the value of the naira, the currency of Nigeria.

Nigeria is the country's second-largest market (after East Africa): it has 46m customers there. The naira has been in freefall, reaching a new low versus the U.S. dollar on the black market. The Nigerian government (at whose door I place a lot of the blame for creating the mess in the first place) now has a plan to introduce new forex rules to bring the currency to a "fair" valuation by the end of the year. That may work but equally could simply cause yet further problems.

Naira depreciation has long been part of the risk of doing (non-oil) business in Nigeria and this firmly remains the case. For a business like Airtel, billing locally in naira but reporting to the London market in U.S. dollars, a short-term slide in the exchange rate can bring a significant negative financial impact.

The results showed the huge impact this had on Airtel's performance in the period. Yet, even allowing for the naira's decline, the business still managed to grow revenue and operating profit year-on-year. Post-tax profit, however, slipped into the red.

company interim results announcement

Where Next for Nigeria

At this point, what goes on in the Nigerian market is likely to be crucial to the company's performance, notably at the full-year level. In the long term, I think the focus can swing back more to the ongoing growth story at Airtel Africa. Risks like those that have materialized in Nigeria are part and parcel of doing business in Africa and I expect we will see more such risks materialize somewhere in the company's market, sometime in the future.

The full impact of the naira's collapse can be seen in the breakdown of results for Nigeria alone, below. Despite falls across the board in reported financial metrics, note that the division continued to produce sizeable operating profits and free cash flows in U.S. dollar terms and grew both its mobile and data services customer bases.

company interim results announcement

Mobile money is reported separately in the company's results, but for now, that business remains negligible in Nigeria, which in the period generated less than 1% of the firm's mobile money revenues.

The company had this to say about the naira situation:

On 14 June 2023, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced changes to the operations in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange (FX) market, including the abolishment of segmentation, with all segments now collapsing into the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window and the reintroduction of the 'Willing Buyer, Willing Seller' model at the I&E window. As a result of the CBN decision, the US dollar has appreciated against the Nigerian naira in the I&E window. The market expectation is that the new foreign currency policy and subsequent realignment of the several market exchange rates will provide greater US dollar liquidity over time and help to alleviate the challenges faced in the last few years to access US dollars in the market.

I agree with that analysis and already we have seen much greater dollar liquidity already reappear in Nigeria. More needs to be done, for example, to rebuild consumer confidence, and Nigeria's central bank has a recent (and indeed long) history of making decisions that worsen rather than improve the spending power and livelihoods of the population, something that sadly I see as an ongoing risk.

Although I see ongoing currency risks in Nigeria, Airtel Africa has been making the most of a bad situation and I expect that to remain the case. At some point, the naira will surely find its new level. Businesses and consumers will adapt to that. After a period of tumult, I expect a new norm to emerge and the underlying strength of the business reflects that, with pricing and hopefully profit margins coming into line again on that basis, albeit likely with some time lag relative to any subsequent major downward move in naira valuation.

Growth Opportunities Remain Strong

Stepping aside from the - crucial - matter of naira valuation, the company's results underlined its strong, ongoing growth potential.

Even allowing for the naira issues, the company still managed to grow revenue, operating profit, operating free cash, and net cash generated from operating activities. The total customer base grew by 9.7% to 147.7m and the company also achieved constant currency average revenue per user growth of 9.8%.

That reflects increased usage across mobile, data, and mobile money. Thanks to its focus on developing markets with young, growing populations, I expect that to remain the case.

But from an investment case perspective, I think the key growth driver here is the mobile money story. Mobile money transaction value grew 45.3% in constant currency. Based on the most recent quarter, the company now expects annualised transaction value of $116bn in reported currency. This is already a highly profitable business for the company and I expect things only to get better as the market size grows rapidly (and bear in mind that Nigeria is basically untapped for now in this regard by Airtel Africa).

company interim results announcement

Despite this growth, net debt only grew by 1%. That said, at $3.3bn, around 63% of the current market capitalisation, it remains higher than I would like to see although I am comfortable enough with that for a fast-growing company in an industry with high capex requirements.

Dividend was Raised 9%

In what I see as a sign that management expects to handle the naira valuation crisis and move on without serious long-term financial impact, the interim dividend was raised 9%, to 2.38c per share. While the dividend has not yet reached its pre-pandemic level (it is 21% below the pre-pandemic 2020 level), it is growing well: last year saw a 9% increase at the full-year level.

The company was free cash flow positive last year after paying dividends and I expect it to continue to generate enough free cash flow to raise its dividends further, based on ongoing strong business performance.

The current yield is 3.7%.

Valuation Looks Attractive

The company forecast an improved EBITDA margin at the full-year level compared to the prior year but was otherwise quiet on the full-year financial outlook.

The business currently trades on a P/E ratio of around 8. I expect earnings to grow strongly in the coming years, driven by not only a strongly performing mobile and data business but also the rapid expansion of the already profitable mobile money business.

The shares definitely deserve a discount for political risk. I see that as factored in at this level and rate them as a "buy" albeit the political and economic risks here are real and ongoing.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.