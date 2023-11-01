Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Industry Woes Chip Away At ASMPT, With Little Relief In Sight

Nov. 01, 2023 8:11 AM ETASMPT Limited (ASMVF), ASMVY
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.74K Followers

Summary

  • ASMPT’s profit fell 98% in the third quarter, and is unlikely to rebound in the short-term as demand for electronic goods remains weak.
  • The chip packaging equipment maker estimated its fourth-quarter revenue will total between $390 million and $460 million, down 23.2% year-on-year at the midpoint.
  • ASMPT trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.3 times, slightly lower than TSMC’s 15.2 times, and well behind domestic champion SMIC’s 1.3 times.

Close-up of Silicon Die are being Extracted from Semiconductor Wafer and Attached to Substrate by Pick and Place Machine. Computer Chip Manufacturing at Fab. Semiconductor Packaging Process.

SweetBunFactory

The chip packaging equipment maker’s profit nearly evaporated in the third quarter, marking its fifth consecutive quarter of declines.

Leading Chinese chip packaging equipment maker ASMPT Ltd. (OTCPK:ASMVF)(OTCPK:ASMVY) [0522.HK] is getting caught in the latest

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.74K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ASMVF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASMVF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASMVF
--
ASMVY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.