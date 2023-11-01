Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.27K Followers

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Luis Sanay - Head, IR

Jeffrey Dayno - President & CEO

Jeffrey Dierks - Chief Commercial Officer

Kumar Budur - Chief Medical Officer

Sandip Kapadia - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Francois Brisebois - Oppenheimer

David Amsellem - Piper Sandler

Eason Lee - Needham & Co.

Charles Duncan - Cantor Fitzgerald

Jason Gerberry - Bank of America

Graig Suvannavejh - Mizuho Securities

Corinne Jenkins - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning. My name is Ashley, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Harmony Biosciences Third Quater 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participant lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference call may be recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Luis Sanay, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Luis Sanay

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today as we review Harmony Biosciences third quarter 2023 financial results and provide a business update.

Before we start, I encourage everyone to go to the Investors section of our website to find the materials that accompany our discussion today, including a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. At this stage of our life cycle, we believe non-GAAP financial results better represent the underlying business performance.

Our speakers on today's call are Dr. Jeffrey Dayno, President and CEO; Jeffrey Dierks, Chief Commercial Officer; Dr. Kumar Budur, Chief Medical Officer; and Sandip Kapadia, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer.

As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements today, which are based on our current

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About HRMY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HRMY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.