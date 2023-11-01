Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Atlas Copco: Decentralized Industrial Player With Structural Growth Tailwinds

Nov. 01, 2023 8:56 AM ETAtlas Copco AB (ATLKY), ATLCY, ATLKF2 Comments
Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
179 Followers

Summary

  • Atlas Copco is a decentralized industry player with a diverse range of products and divisions, allowing for quick adjustments to regional strategies.
  • Services make up a significant portion of the company's revenue, providing stability and customer loyalty.
  • The company's M&A strategy has been successful in expanding into new markets and enhancing research and development capabilities.

Atlas Copco Canada office building in Mississauga, On, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) is a decentralized industry player manufacturing compressors, vacuum techniques, industrial techniques, and power technique-related sustainable products. The company, well-known in Europe and based in Sweden, was founded in 1873. Their business has been growing through both organic and acquisition-driven methods, aiming for

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
179 Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

I
InvestorLux
Today, 9:38 AM
Premium
Comments (9)
Nice analysis, thank you. Your target price of 155 SEK refers to the A or B class shares?
Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
Today, 9:45 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (58)
@InvestorLux A class shares. thanks for asking this, and I should make it clear in the article.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ATLKY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ATLKY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ATLKY
--
ATLCY
--
ATLKF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.