Aehr Test Systems: Sell-Off Looks Overdone

Nov. 01, 2023 8:58 AM ET
Geoffrey Seiler
Geoffrey Seiler
2.69K Followers

Summary

  • AEHR reported solid FQ1 earnings, but it needs to see some solid orders to reach its full-year guidance targets.
  • AEHR's largest customer, ON Semiconductor, issued cautious guidance for Q4, which led to AEHR's stock come crashing down.
  • Given ON's LTSAs with silicon carbide and the need to increase capacity over the next few years, the reaction in AEHR looks overdone.

Back in August, I downgraded Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) after the stock hit my target price, telling investors it was time to take some profits. Since then, the stock has lost nearly half its value. Let's catch up on the name.

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler
Geoffrey Seiler
2.69K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

G
Gumshoe33
Today, 10:04 AM
Premium
Comments (314)
We're now into November (middle of AEHR's fiscal year) and still no order from STM. A month ago Gayn talked about "the longest and most most extensive sales and benchmarking process I've ever experienced in my entire 30-plus year career... We continue to feel confident that this customer will move forward with us using the FOX-XP multi-wafer solution for their high-volume needs, including initial purchase orders and system shipments this fiscal year." Fast forward to last week, where STM's CEO affirmed SiC revenue growth of $1.2B in FY23 (which is CY23) and $2.0B in FY24. That's 67% growth. They have a new fab in Catania that will support that growth. It's about time we see STM orders start flowing. It could be like the flood gate opening, similar to what we saw back in summer/fall of 2021 when orders starting coming in from ON. This scenario is being totally discounted by the market.
J
Jianguo Xin
Today, 9:11 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.55K)
Pendulum: rising upside &higher, falling downward &lower...
