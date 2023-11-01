Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings May Not Halt This Stock's Bear Run

Edmund Ingham
Summary

  • BioCryst is a pharmaceutical company known for its oral therapy, ORLADEYO, used to prevent hereditary angioedema attacks.
  • ORLADEYO has shown impressive revenue growth, earning $122m in 2021 and $250m in 2022.
  • BioCryst's stock price has been declining, losing over 50% of its value in 2023, due to slower-than-expected sales growth and a lack of promising pipeline assets.
  • Management expects ORLADEYO to reach $1bn in peak sales, although $550m may be a more realistic target.
  • With quarterly losses significant, it is difficult to see how the company stops the share price slipping further when Q3 earnings are announced November 2nd.

Investment Overview

BioCryst (NASDAQ:BCRX) is a Durham, North Carolina based, commercial stage pharmaceutical company that was founded in 1986, and completed its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") in 1994.

The company is best known for marketing

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham
Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

D
Dollarsandcents
Today, 10:00 AM
Thank you for the balanced and well researched review. The discontinuation of '9930 was certainly a big blow. Kalvista's product, if approved, could be a big challenge. Long Biocryst
