After the bell on Tuesday, we received third quarter results from Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). The chipmaker has seen its shares tumble over the last couple of months, primarily as results haven't come in as strong as hoped. This week's report was mixed yet again, with yet another set of guidance below street expectations, so I'd really like to see the valuation improve a bit more before I can recommend this name again.

Back in August, I suggested that investors should consider selling the company's Q2 earnings report. While AMD announced a small revenue beat, management issued downbeat guidance for Q3. At that point, I just could not justify the valuation compared to a key competitor in the space. AMD shares initially rallied on that earnings report, but overall are down more than 17.5% since, which is more than double the loss of the S&P 500 over that time.

For Q3, we saw another revenue beat driven by those lowered analyst estimates. The company came in with $5.8 billion for the top line, beating the street by $110 million, but this was after a $160 million reduction in the street average just since the Q2 report. The reported revenue number represented 4% in total growth, which was the first quarter of 2023 to show a year-over-year increase. Client segment revenue was $1.5 billion, up 42% year over year driven primarily by higher Ryzen mobile processor sales. Unfortunately, Data Center revenues were flat, while Embedded segment revenues dipped 5% and Gaming revenues were down 8%.

With the slight revenue rebound, AMD also saw a nice increase in gross margins. Q3 saw non-GAAP gross margins of 51%, up a percentage point year over year, resulting in a gross margin dollar increase of nearly $200 million. The one negative here was that operating expenses rose 12% over Q3 2022 levels, limiting operating income growth to less than a percent, and resulting in a decline in operating margins. Some other income items below the operating line helped a little, and the net result was non-GAAP EPS of $0.70, up 3 cents year over year and beating the street by two cents.

The major problem I have with AMD currently is that it keeps dragging down expectations, basically quarter after quarter. Over the past 12 months, the average analyst estimate for 2023 revenues has dropped by about $3.5 billion. That drop can basically be doubled if you go back to when the company issued a major revenue warning last year for Q3. The issue here isn't just one big warning that's caused estimates to drop and then level off over time, but a continuous series of weak guidance as detailed below, a trend that continued on Tuesday:

Q3 2022: AMD expects revenue to be approximately $6.7 billion, plus or minus $200 million, compared to the street at $6.81 billion - this was before the big revenue warning.

Q4 2022: AMD expects revenue to be approximately $5.5 billion, plus or minus $300 million, compared to the street at $5.94 billion.

Q1 2023: AMD expects revenue to be approximately $5.3 billion, plus or minus $300 million, compared to the street at $5.56 billion.

Q2 2023: AMD expects revenue to be approximately $5.3 billion, plus or minus $300 million, compared to the street at $5.51 billion.

Q3 2023: AMD expects revenue to be approximately $5.7 billion, plus or minus $300 million, compared to the street at $5.85 billion.

Q4 2023: AMD expects revenue to be approximately $6.1 billion, plus or minus $300 million, compared to the street at $6.39 billion.

At the midpoint of the latest guidance, AMD is expecting about 9% revenue growth for Q4. That would be the best quarter of 2023, partially due to much easier base numbers from the year ago period, as growth in the first half of 2022 was well over 70% in both quarters thanks to the Xilinx acquisition. However, the street was looking for 14% growth in the final period of this year, so AMD came in 5 full points below that, which is quite a large amount. Strong growth is expected to continue in the Data Center segment, but there is some weakness expected in the Gaming segment.

The potentially good news here is that estimates for 2024 haven't yet come down as much compared to 2023. As channel partners have finally started to work down their previously inflated inventory balances, AMD will be set up for next year to be better on the demand side. With the first half of 2024 also facing 2023 periods that saw meaningful revenue declines, the comparison bar is a bit lower, which should help as well.

In my previous article, I rated AMD shares a sell because I didn't like the valuation. At that time, shares were going for about 27.5 times what the street was expecting for 2024 adjusted earnings per share, a significant premium to Intel Corporation (INTC) at about 20.2 times. Given how much AMD revenue estimates were coming down, I didn't feel that the premium was warranted. Currently, AMD shares go for more than 23.2 times expected 2024 earnings, which still is a bit of a premium to the 18.9 times that Intel goes for. Last week, Intel beat estimates and gave strong guidance yet again. The resurgence that we have seen with Intel in recent quarters may be part of the reason why AMD has struggled a little.

Given the weak guidance yet again from AMD, as well as the premium valuation, I'm continuing to rate shares as a sell. For me to upgrade to a hold, I'd like to see the stock a bit closer to 20 times expected 2024 earnings per share, or at least a number that narrows the gap with Intel to just a point or two. Second, I want to see how the stock reacts when its 50-day moving average (purple line in the chart below) crosses below the 200-day (orange line). This technical event could add some more selling pressure unless AMD shares get the shorter term trend line moving higher again.

AMD Last 12 Months (Yahoo! Finance)

In the end, it was another mixed earnings report this week for AMD. The company again beat reduced revenue estimates, and some gross margin improvement helped to deliver an adjusted bottom line beat. Unfortunately, management provided another current quarter forecast that was below street expectations. Until we see analyst revenue estimates finally level off, and perhaps the valuation improves a little bit more, I just can't recommend getting into Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stock.