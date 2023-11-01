Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Exxon Mobil: The Advantage Of Organic Growth

Nov. 01, 2023 9:27 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)BTE, BTE:CA, CVX, DEN, HES, PXD3 Comments
Long Player
Summary

  • Exxon Mobil has historically focused on organic growth, but recent market conditions have made acquisitions more profitable.
  • The current period of bargain-priced acquisitions is likely coming to an end as the industry recovers from the effects of 2020.
  • Industry insiders are buying, indicating a recovery phase rather than a market top, and consolidation is expected to continue.
  • Market tops are marked by speculative inexperienced money pouring into the industry to fund unsound projects and acquisitions.
  • Exxon Mobil is becoming a growth and income play.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has a relatively long history of growing organically while making an occasional acquisition to supplement that growth. Generally organic growth costs a lot less and is usually more profitable for shareholders. There has been an exceptional period

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA. He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Long Player
Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM, HES, BTE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualification.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Orion1963
Today, 10:00 AM
I agree fully with your assessment of XOM being a $419 Billion dollar 'growth & income' company.

Unlike the European oil/natural gas companies, XOM remained focused on their Profitable core business throughout the 2014 - 2020 oil price decline. The European companies wasted F.C.F. on unprofitable wind & solar farms and are now desperately trying to catch up to XOM.

Ever increasing worldwide oil use will continue (every single oil & natural gas molecule produced will be happily & greedily consumed by developing countries) and XOM has the best future low cost oil & natural gas reserves of any publicly traded super-major.

A Growth & Income company whose core business is producing the products that every man-made item (from food to pharmaceuticals) is produced or transported by, what better business model could there be?
josephaoppenheim
Today, 9:40 AM
As if buying Mobil had been growing organically.
Long Player
Today, 9:47 AM
@josephaoppenheim It is a break with its immediate past when it just waited. It is known to be counter cyclical Now what it has is growing and so the company will move forward as growth and income
