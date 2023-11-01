Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nvidia: Road To $1,200 By 2030

Nov. 01, 2023 9:00 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)AAPL, AMD, AVGO, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, MSFT3 Comments
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
543 Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation has performed exceptionally well in 2023, benefiting from the tailwinds of the AI frenzy sparked by the release of Chat-GPT last year.
  • Despite its apparent rich valuation, Nvidia, with its market dominance and unique growth profile, is trading at a discount based on forward valuation metrics.
  • Growing risks, including intense competition and US export restrictions, are putting pressure on Nvidia's elevated profit margins and near-term stock price, with the long-term picture intact.
  • Despite potential short-term volatility, I anticipate Nvidia to achieve a 28.4% annualized return until 2030, with the stock reaching nearly $1,200.

Nvidia Corporation building in Taipei, Taiwan.

BING-JHEN HONG

Investment Thesis

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has truly captured Wall Street's attention in 2023, benefiting from the global artificial intelligence ("AI") phenomenon sparked by the debut of Chat-GPT in November 2022.

Throughout this year, Nvidia has shown remarkable performance, delivering a

This article was written by

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
543 Followers
I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO, MSFT, NVDA, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Article Update Today, 9:19 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (246)
If you find this analysis of NVDA interesting, I'd appreciate it if you could scroll up and click the "like" button (the one with the thumbs up underneath the article).

It might seem like a small gesture, but it significantly boosts the visibility of my articles among fellow investors who share similar strategies and goals. Thank you for your support!

I'd also greatly appreciate hearing your thoughts, suggestions, or any questions you may have about my analysis.

Don't hesitate to "follow" me for more content on growth investing in the future! Your support means a lot.
J
Jumping frog
Today, 9:57 AM
Premium
Comments (150)
AI is not over rated but NVIDIA is definitely over hyper , over valued and over rated. It will be like AMZN of last 5 year, no growth in share price despite a really good company.
n
nzaloi
Today, 9:38 AM
Premium
Comments (77)
Hi, Can you expand on your maths please. 28.4% for 7 years? 410 today to 1200?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NVDA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.