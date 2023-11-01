Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla No Longer Deserves A Premium

Nov. 01, 2023 9:15 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)9 Comments
David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. stock has always traded at a premium, which was (at least) partly justified by superior growth and margins.
  • But recently, Tesla's operational metrics have deteriorated and aren't much better than the industry average anymore.
  • Moreover, now is not the time to pay top dollar for the promise of future earnings from AI-related projects.
Welcome to the Tesla Gigafactory Texas

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto

Dear readers,

I started covering Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in September in an article titled Tesla: A Great Company At A Bad Price. I issued a SELL rating at $245 per share, because an expensive valuation made the risk-reward

This article was written by

David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
2.55K Followers

David Ksir is an ex-Private Equity investment professional with a strong European real estate background, now focused on active investing in US and EU equities. His goal is generating market beating returns with an emphasis on reliable (growing) dividends. He is primarily invested in REITs, Financials and Renewable Energy.

David contributes to the

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

Auto-Security-Analyst profile picture
Auto-Security-Analyst
Today, 10:02 AM
Comments (104)
I agree with many points in this article. I just can't see how Tesla is going to increase revenue by 40% in 2024. Their product offering will include a refreshed but largely the same model 3 and Y, aging model S and X, and they won't produce enough cybertrucks to make a difference. They won't be entering any new markets, car loan interest rates are climbing, the residual values of their vehicles are dropping, and their CEO is making the entire company look bad. That seems like a recipe for sales stagnation, certainly not 40% growth. They are at higher risk of unionization than ever before. Those employees that were happy to be paid partially in stock-based compensation are now seeing two years of decline in the stock price. They are also looking at the UAW pay rates with envy. Unionization efforts could cost Tesla production numbers and increase COGS.
I
Imnotupst
Today, 9:43 AM
Comments (905)
“High yield landlord” posting about growth companies. You don’t have a single clue lol.
Fred is great profile picture
Fred is great
Today, 9:42 AM
Premium
Comments (32)
Well…I don’t see any other car companies increasing production by 40%, investing 2 billion dollars in dojo ai, developing autonomous robots human and car, growing megapack batteries by over 100% per year, developing semis and fast chargers and a charger network, developing solar roofs….so its an investment starkly different than a car company!!!!
J
Jamamb40
Today, 9:41 AM
Investing Group
Comments (720)
Model Y is the best selling car in the world period. So what does that say for everyone else? Other companies will be much more affected by the world economy created by the dumbest, most corrupt, MFing President ever.
Dimitris_Papaioannou profile picture
Dimitris_Papaioannou
Today, 9:38 AM
Premium
Comments (22)
Wait cybertruck, the history of car industry will change for ever.
Elon communication game will increase even more the effect of cybertruck.
Tesla for long .
arok79 profile picture
arok79
Today, 9:35 AM
Comments (5.51K)
it never did.
c
christhebeast
Today, 9:26 AM
Premium
Comments (35)
Haha funny
C
Cdoctator
Today, 9:17 AM
Premium
Comments (227)
The premium is not due to the growth or anything alike. The premium is due to Elon musk.
Gordonr profile picture
Gordonr
Today, 10:02 AM
Comments (8.41K)
@Cdoctator
No growth! Then what has happened the last decade?
