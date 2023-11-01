Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Abbott Labs Vs. Thermo Fisher: Which Is The Better Healthcare Stock?

Nov. 01, 2023 9:57 AM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT), TMO
Khaveen Investments profile picture
Khaveen Investments
6.23K Followers

Summary

  • Thermo Fisher and Abbott are two of our key Healthcare holdings in our fund, and both are among our top 10 holdings overall.
  • Abbott and Thermo Fisher focus on different industries which are Healthcare Equipment and Life Science Tools respectively.
  • Both show strong revenue growth compared to the market average growth rate which indicates that both companies exhibit competitive advantages within their respective main markets.
  • This analysis compares both companies in terms of Revenue Growth and Exposure, Financial Position and Profitability, Leadership Position in Respective Markets, and Valuation.

Doctor, researcher or scientist browsing the internet on a tablet for information while working at a lab, science facility or hospital. Expert, medical professional or surgeon searching the internet

Sean Anthony Eddy

In our analyses, we covered Abbott Laboratories’ (NYSE:ABT) geographically diverse revenues and increasing focus on its cardiovascular market segment expansion with a high TAM CAGR of 16.56%. Whereas in our last analysis of

This article was written by

Khaveen Investments profile picture
Khaveen Investments
6.23K Followers
Khaveen Investments is a Global Macro Quantamental Hedge Fund managing a portfolio of globally diversified investments. With a vested interest in hundreds of investments spanning diverse asset classes, countries, sectors, and industries, we wield a multifaceted investment approach that combines top-down and bottom-up methodologies, integrating global macro, fundamental, and quantitative investment strategies. We serve accredited investors throughout the globe, which include HNW Individuals, Corporates, Associations, and Institutions. At the heart of our investment prowess lies specialized expertise in cutting-edge technologies that are reshaping the fabric of numerous industries. Our strategic orientation centers around a spectrum of booming domains, encompassing the transformative realms of Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, 5G, Autonomous & Electric Vehicles, FinTech, Augmented & Virtual Reality, and the Internet of Things.www.khaveen.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TMO, ABT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, or as an offer/solicitation to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only, and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ABT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ABT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABT
--
TMO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.