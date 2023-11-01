Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
New Exchange Preferred Stock And Traded Debt IPOs, October 2023

Nov. 01, 2023 11:37 AM ETLUXH, LUXHP, SWKH, SWKHL
Summary

  • Carlyle Credit Income Fund priced an offering of preferred stock with a fixed dividend rate of 8.75%.
  • LuxUrban Hotels priced an offering of preferred stock with a monthly fixed dividend rate of 13%.
  • SWK Holdings priced an offering of exchange traded senior notes with a 9% interest rate.

Hands of a young Asian businessman Man putting coins into piggy bank and holding money side by side to save expenses A savings plan that provides enough of his income for payments.

ArLawKa AungTun

* October saw two new preferred stock offerings and one new ETD offering, with dividend yields ranging from 8.75% to 13%.

* Here is a comparison against the highest quality preferred stocks in our coverage universe, as ranked by our

Whether you are the kind of investor who sticks with preferred stocks with a CDx3 Compliance Score rated 10 out of 10, or whether your portfolio has room for 9-score-and-lower securities, stay tuned for future articles recapping new IPOs and interesting preferred stock activity that we notice here at the CDx3 Notification Service.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

