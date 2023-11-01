Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 01, 2023 10:55 AM ETDriven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.29K Followers

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Joel Arnao - Senior Vice President-Finance

Jonathan Fitzpatrick - President & Chief Executive Officer

Danny Rivera - Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer

Gary Ferrera - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Peter Benedict - Baird

Seth Sigman - Barclays

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Liz Suzuki - Bank of America

Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs

Christian Carlino - JPMorgan

Peter Keith - Piper Sandler

Chris O'Cull - Stifel

Operator

Good morning. My name is Lara, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Driven Brands Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. I will now turn the call over to Joel Arnao, SVP of Finance. Joel, you may begin your conference.

Joel Arnao

Good morning, and welcome to Driven Brands third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. The earnings release and the leverage ratio reconciliation are available for download on our website at investors.drivenbrands.com. On the call today with me are Jonathan Fitzpatrick, President and Chief Executive Officer; Danny Rivera, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Gary Ferrera, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In a moment, Jonathan, Danny and Gary will walk you through our financial and operating performance for the quarter.

Before we begin our remarks, I'd like to remind you that management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. You can find these reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on the company's Investor Relations website and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. During

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About DRVN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DRVN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.