Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 01, 2023 11:01 AM ETPerion Network Ltd. (PERI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.29K Followers

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tal Jacobson - Chief Executive Officer

Maoz Sigron - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Laura Martin - Needham and Company

Mark Kelley - Stifel

Jason Helfstein - Oppenheimer

Jeff Martin - Roth

Max Michaelis - Lake Street Capital

Operator

Call starts abruptly.

Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. The press release detailing the financial results is available on the company's website at www.perion.com.

Before we begin, I'd like to read the following Safe Harbor statement. Today's discussion includes forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors including those discussed under the heading Risk Factors and elsewhere in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F. That may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially differ and any future results, performance, or achievements anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances. As in prior quarters, the results reported today will be analyzed both on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. While mentioning EBITDA, we will be referring to adjusted EBITDA. We have provided a detailed reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures in our earnings release, which is available on our website and has also been filed on Form 6-K.

Hosting the call today are Tal Jacobson, Perion’s Chief Executive Officer, and Maoz Sigron, Perion's Chief Financial Officer.

I would now like to turn the call over to Tal Jacobson. Please go ahead.

Tal Jacobson

Hello, everyone and welcome to Perion’s third quarter of 2023 earnings. Joining me today is Maoz Sigron, our CFO.

I would

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PERI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PERI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.