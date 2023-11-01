Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ESAB (ESAB) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 01, 2023 11:14 AM ETESAB Corporation (ESAB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.29K Followers

ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Shyam Kambeyanda - President, Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Johnson - Chief Financial Officer

Mark Barbalato - Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Tami Zakaria - JP Morgan

Nathan Jones - Stifel

Mig Dobre - Baird

Chris Dankert - Loop Capital

Sherif El-Sabbahy - Bank of America

Rob Jamieson - UBS

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the ESAB third quarter 2023 earnings release and conference call.

All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question during this time, simply press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, again press star, one.

Thank you. Mark Barbalato, Vice President of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Mark Barbalato

Thanks Operator. Welcome to ESAB’s third quarter 2023 earnings call. This morning, I’m joined by our President and CEO, Shyam Kambeyanda, and CFO Kevin Johnson.

Please keep in mind that some of the statements we are making are forward-looking and are subject to risks, including those set forth in our SEC filings and today’s earnings release. Actual results may differ and we do not assume any obligation or intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

With respect to any non-GAAP financial measures mentioned during the call today, the accompanying reconciliation information related to those measures can be found in our earnings press release and today’s slide presentation.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to our President and CEO, Shyam Kambeyanda.

Shyam Kambeyanda

Thank you Mark. Good morning everyone. Thank you all for joining us today. ESAB achieved record

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ESAB

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ESAB

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.