Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 01, 2023 11:23 AM ETSunPower Corporation (SPWR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.29K Followers

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Weinstein - Vice President, Investor Relations

Peter Faricy - Chief Executive Officer

Beth Eby - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tristan Richardson - Scotiabank

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer & Company, Inc.

Philip Shen - Roth MKM

Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James

Joseph Osha - Guggenheim

Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs

Ben Kallo - Baird

Jon Windham - UBS

Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning, welcome to SunPower Corporation’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I’d now like to turn call over to Mr. Mike Weinstein, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mike Weinstein

Good morning. I would like to welcome everyone to our third quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

On the call today, we will begin with comments from Peter Faricy, CEO of SunPower, who will provide an update third quarter announcements and business highlights, followed by an update on 2023 guidance, including recent sales trends, backlog, operating expense, and financing. Following Peter's comments, Beth Eby, SunPower's CFO, will then review our financial results. As a reminder, a replay of the call will be available later today on the Investor Relations page of the website.

During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that are described in the Safe Harbor slide of today's presentation, today's press release, our 2022 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

As we disclosed on October 24th, in a Form 8-K filing, the company plans to restate, as soon as practicable, financial statements for the 2022 10-K

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SPWR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPWR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.