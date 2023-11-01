Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Whitestone REIT (WSR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 01, 2023 11:27 AM ETWhitestone REIT (WSR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.29K Followers

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Mordy - Director of Investor Relations

Dave Holeman - CEO & Director

Scott Hogan - Chief Financial Officer

Christine Mastandrea - Chief Operating Officer

Mitch Germain - JMP Securities

Michael Diana - Maxim Group

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning and welcome to the Whitestone REIT Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, David Mordy, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

David Mordy

Good morning. Thank you for joining Whitestone REIT's third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. On today's call are Dave Holeman, Chief Executive Officer; Christine Mastandrea, Chief Operating Officer; and Scott Hogan, Chief Financial Officer. Please note that some statements made during this call are not historical and may be deemed forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those forward-looking statements due to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Please refer to the company's earnings news release and filings with the SEC, including Whitestone's most recent Form 10-Q and 10-K for a detailed discussion of these factors.

Acknowledging the fact that this call may be webcast for a period of time, it is also important to note that this call includes time-sensitive information that may be accurate only as of today's date, November 1, 2023. The company undertakes no obligation to update this information. Whitestone's third quarter earnings news release and supplemental operating and financial data package have been filed with the SEC and are available on our website in the Investor Relations section. We published third quarter 2023 slides on our website yesterday

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About WSR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on WSR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.