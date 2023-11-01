Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Realty Income: A Deep Dive Into The Spirit Realty Capital Deal

Nov. 01, 2023 12:31 PM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)SRC7 Comments
Chuck Walston profile picture
Chuck Walston
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Realty Income is the largest triple-net REIT in the US and is acquiring Spirit Realty Capital, making it the fourth largest REIT in the world.
  • Realty Income has a strong history of dividend increases and a rock-solid dividend, with a 5-year dividend growth rate that surpasses the average REIT.
  • The acquisition of Spirit Realty is expected to boost Realty Income's property portfolio, increase its base rent, and result in cost savings.
Businessmen making handshake with partner, greeting, dealing, merger and acquisition, business cooperation concept, for business, finance and investment background, teamwork and successful business

Tippapatt

For those with only a passing knowledge of Realty Income (NYSE:O), it is important to understand that the company has a long, successful history of growing through acquisitions. In fact, gobbling up other companies has made Realty the largest triple-net REIT

This article was written by

Chuck Walston profile picture
Chuck Walston
20.72K Followers

Chuck Walston is a U.S. Army veteran and a retired law enforcement officer with approximately 20 years of experience as a retail investor. He focuses on dividend stocks and concentrates on companies with competitive advantages and strong balance sheets.

Chuck is a contributing author for the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Although I endeavor to provide accurate data, there is a possibility that I inadvertently relay inaccurate or outdated information. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

BM Cashflow Detective profile picture
BM Cashflow Detective
Today, 1:03 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.68K)
Realty Income's key competitive advantage, if we want to call it that, is its world-class management team, which is extremely difficult to duplicate and has successfully led the company in the past.

Management is very adept at finding attractive investment opportunities while increasing rents on existing properties, which has been and will most likely remain very profitable for shareholders.

Due to its size, the company has significant advantages in scaling its business.

Scaling a company is always a decision to make it bigger and, if done well, better.

They scale by taking advantage of opportunities that others cannot.

In other words, Realty Income is currently virtually a world champion at this beneficial skill.

Long $O

The price is currently excellent and I am in a very confident buying mood.

For? You probably know it, portfolio scaling!
Chuck Walston profile picture
Chuck Walston
Today, 1:06 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5.08K)
@BM Cashflow Detective

Great to see you, and I couldn't have said it better. I think O's management is exceptional, great, outstanding, marvelous, near GOATs.
S
StaryStaryNights
Today, 1:00 PM
Premium
Comments (753)
I don’t agree with the comment that O has no moat. Real estate is its own moat. All of O’s tenants choose their locations carefully, and they are not easily replicable once in place. Yes other people can offer triple net leases, but they cannot easily offer the same locations.
S
Stash2
Today, 12:48 PM
Premium
Comments (270)
Chuck: I have been a holder, in ever increasing quantity, of "O" since 2016. While my total basis is (after this week's further buy) at 56 which is high, time will correct that. I wish that I had taken as much care with the analysis that I have put into O with every action I have ever taken, if I had, maybe I would have had fewer bad plays. But, relative to O, your analysis relative to the complementary nature of the Spirit business, the intelligent use of equity v. debt and the better than solid cap rate on the acquisition all support the buy and the position in O. My biggest problem is to NOT violate diversification rules and load into O. I am an early 70s income investor with a longer-term horizon. I am happy to collect the yield while market price improves when interest rates trend down in the next 18-24 months. The problem with REITS in general is, as you note, an inverse performance relative to general interest rates. While a particular REIT may not be as sensitive to rates as the market in general, this seems to not make too much difference since all of the sector is thrown out with the bathwater in a rising rate environment. Keep performing and generating AFFO...I'll take the distribution.
Chuck Walston profile picture
Chuck Walston
Today, 1:03 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5.08K)
@Stash2

Thanks for reading & providing your perspective. I have a small investment in O, and I'm literally headed to Schwab after this post, check in hand, to fund my account and add to my position. I truly believe folks putting money into interest bearing investments are eventually going to regret their decision. Case in point, an article in today's WSJ. It discusses how there is a near record $5.6 trillion in money-market funds, and how they have grossly underperformed the market over the long haul. And here is another stat worth considering. On average since 1961, the market has jumped 30% within six months of reaching a bottom. Dividend stocks are very much out of favor, but I believe there will be surge in valuations once interest rates decline. Obviously, I could be wrong, but I'm putting my money where my mouth is. Best of luck in your investments.
About O

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
