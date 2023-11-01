Famous Chart Pattern Returns To Life

peterschreiber.media

NVDA has formed a rare H&S top pattern targeting $315 (TradingView.com)

Unusual Chart Patterns Appearing

Over the first 100 years of stock market charting (aka Technical Analysis), one of the most reliable patterns as Charles Dow, of Dow Jones Averages fame, described it was what he called a Head & Shoulders top. It showed up in stocks charts from time to time until the advent of computers and digital data feeds. It practically vanished from all but the shortest of time frames due to a large community of active technical analysts trading on chart patterns who would pre-empt developing patterns by anticipating them and trading ahead of them. So very few H&S patterns showed up from the early 1990s until the ascendence of ETFs and automated algo trading. In the last few years, we have seen fully developed patterns not seen beyond 1-5 minute charts appearing on daily or even weekly charts.

The Market's Implicit Forecast

Nvidia’s (NVDA) daily chart represents, for us, a textbook example of an H&S top, including breakdown and retest of the neckline formed by the line from each shoulder’s low. NVDA stock’s recent performance, up to and after its second truly impressive quarterly report in a row, suggests that something significant has changed. We think a similar change may be evident in the way the market views the most popular stocks like the Magnificent 7 (the same is true for FAANG and Nifty 50 stocks from prior eras). With rates at relatively high levels, fundamentals are hard stretched to justify some of the highest valuations we have ever seen. Nvidia peaked at about 40.3x sales (!) in July compared to 40.3x P/S after F1Q23 and 36.8x after F2Q23 eps reports. On a trailing P/E basis, the stock peaked at 121x at the July high. These are valuations that we suspect could go down in market history as being high water marks for this era. Given NVDA's spectacular fundamentals and growth rates, it has been the bulls' favorite for the last year or more. The pattern targets $315 off a $411.61 close 10/30. We are watching with great interest to see what happens with it.

Larger Market Perspective

Market conditions are, once again, behaving in very similar ways to the periods approaching the tops of 2000 and 2007. Our 8/2 Bear Call turned out to be the Head of an H&S pattern that has, until recently, almost never been seen to fully develop since the dawn of the computer age. Long extinct technical patterns like the H&S formation may have come back to life due to the profusion of ETFs (more exist today than publicly traded companies!). ETFs are bought and sold in units that spread buying/selling across all the constituent stocks in a uniform manner. The result is that bad stocks go in lock-step with good companies contained in ETFs. We think this leveling effect along with the dominance of automated algo trading, unlike trading based on chart patterns that was widely popular from Dow’s time until maybe 10 years ago. The result is that long dead technical patterns have reappeared (and been ignored due to the dearth of trading in individual stocks by pros and amateurs alike).

NVDA has retested the neckline breakdown (TradingView.com)

Consumer spending appears to be falling after high-end retailers reported down comps recently. Car repos are surging sharply higher to 29-yr highs.

Repos surging in 2023 (ResearchGate)

Existing home sales and builder sentiment are just above GFC lows. Credit card balances are at new records despite having been largely paid down by Covid stimulus payments and savings have fallen 90% from peak covid levels. Labor settlements suggest powerful cost surges could boost inflation soon. Long bonds look bullish to us, but not for the right reasons: the federal budget loses $335b to debt service costs for every 1% higher 10-yr rates. Tax receipts indicate that recession is upon us, despite jobs strength that we believe is illusory due to p/t jobs counting the same as bread-winner employment. If not for money printing at unprecedented rates, we believe that the economy and the market would look very differently than they do today. Throw in escalating war risks and we have the potential for serious trouble.

Trends Suggest Dollar Weakness vs The Euro

Our proprietary Supply/Demand models suggest that the dollar could face downward pressure in the coming months, with a long term buy signal currently awaiting price confirmation. With bearish technical patterns for the SPX and tech stocks, we think the potential for new sell signals could be warning of a significant correction into next year. We also see bullish potential in 10-yr T-bonds, despite the upward pressure coming from lucrative labor settlements in the news of late. This seems contradictory, but not if the Fed is compelled to resort to yield curve control, a policy Japan employs to keep long rates down despite inflationary pressure. Smart bond pros are concerned that the budget can’t sustain higher rates for long; we think tax receipts imply even more pressure to use YCC to deny reality – for a time – but at the cost of an increasingly painful unwind of current (unprecedented) policies.

Bullish Euro/Dollar Chart

Bearish US dollar chart (TradingView.com)

Ten year T-bonds Look Bullish

TLT 10-yr T-Bond looks bullish (TradingView.com)

Here are charts for Nvidia:

NVDA Weekly Supply/Demand Chart

NVDA Weekly Supply/Demand Model (Summit Analytic Partners Research)

NVDA LT sell signal still has scope to run lower

Volume-Adjusted Price Weekly Chart

Momentum (green) is still above key support – VAP (red) has room to fall further as well (Summit Analytic Partners Research)

Momentum (green) is still above key support – VAP (red) has room to fall further as well

Our weekly Euro model shows a longer-term buy (negative for the US dollar) signal that suggests inflation could run higher or the economy fall into recession (or worse) causing the buck to weaken vs the euro. Curiously, the 10-yr T-bond looks bullish on price based on our Supply/Demand models. This could be implying that the Fed resorts to YCC to manipulate long rates lower. The rational would likely be that the US government can’t sustain higher debt service costs and so would need to bring long rates back down despite market forces demanding higher rates to compensate for rising inflation.

Euro/Dollar Weekly Supply/Demand Chart

A LT sell on the US dollar is awaiting price confirmation (Summit Analytic Partners Research)

Volume-Adjusted Price Weekly Chart

Momentum (green) is bearish for the USD – VAP (red) is rising – but Price confirmation is essential (Summit Analytic Partners Research)

10-yr T-bond Weekly Supply/Demand Chart

Buy pattern pending price confirmation (Summit Analytic Partners Research)

Volume-Adjusted Weekly Price Chart

VAP potentially turning bullish – Momentum (green) may have bottomed already (Summit Analytic Partners Research)

Risks

Liquidity from an Administration that has taken a page from each prior one since President Clinton and accelerated money printing to fund policy initiatives continues to represent the biggest risk to our forecast. We find it hard to believe that the Biden administration would willingly accelerate what could be the imminent failure of the U.S. dollar as reserve currency, not to mention the US economy, to pursue policy that a majority of his own party strongly disagrees with. This disbelief on our part has caused us to mis-time economic turning points in the past. If we continue to pump money on wasteful and questionable policies that arguably seem to benefit our rivals and exacerbate the debt situation in the process, our market call could prove wrong or be delayed. With the election coming in a year, we recognize the risk of reckless money printing manipulating market outcomes is very real and even likely as we approach the election in 2024.

GDP strength from infrastructure spending is another source of expansive government spending, but could have a beneficial effect on the nation’s long-ignored economic infrastructure. Heavy $12t in investment on EVs that rely upon CCP dominated markets for key rare earth elements, batteries, solar panels and wind turbines only accelerates inflationary pressures, as do potentially costly automaker labor settlements.

A third and increasingly likely risk is that China’s economic challenges could devolve into full-blown deflation, which could lead to a selloff in commodities as it struggles to pay foreign debts. If commodities start to fall and oil demand weakens, inflationary pressures could at least temporarily ease. That would take pressure off rates and help the Fed to further slow economic activity levels. On the other hand, CCP money printing is perhaps even more reckless than our own and could potentially slow the breakdown of the Chinese economy and its domestic financial markets. Bottom line: enough printed money can manipulate markets/economies in desired directions but only temporarily and at the cost of even more ruinous outcomes when the presses can’t stop the tsunami of debt that has been created almost everywhere around the globe.

The final proximate risk is that the history of our Supply/Demand models shows that extended sells can turn around and rebound under the right conditions. While we don’t think this is the case with current readings, we can’t dismiss the possibility of a sudden bullish reversal, particularly in a name that is so popular among customers and speculators alike. Should conditions change, such as sharply higher volume that follows prices higher, we take appropriate steps to get into sync with the market.

The Trade

We believe that resurgent technical patterns like the H&S top in NVDA and other highly valued equities suggest that their stocks are poised to correct over the next several weeks to months. RSI is diverging bearishly, peaking in late May and on each higher price high to the top on 8/23. Our bear target for NVDA is $315. We count SPX as a completed H&S top with a target of 4090 in about 9 weeks. Our proprietary Supply/Demand models show a late stage sell signal that confirmed with the upside trend break after 7/26. Volume-adjusted price seconded the signal and its momentum measure indicated a bearish divergence ahead of the price highs on SPX. Further information about our technical call is available upon request.

Conclusion

We believe that stocks are at risk of a correction that could reflect an impending recession in the economy. Government deficit spending will reduce liquidity in the markets as new bonds are sold to investors over the next several weeks. Inflation may also play into the equation following settlements of labor disputes. The looming issues relating to the election will likely play increasingly powerful roles as 2024 unfolds.

Additional Information Available Upon Request

