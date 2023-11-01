Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.3K Followers

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Pauli - VP, IR

Todd Adams - President, CEO & Chairman

Mark Peterson - SVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Blair - Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Hammond - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Andrew Krill - Deutsche Bank

Michael Halloran - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Nathan Jones - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Joseph Ritchie - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to the Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation Third Quarter 2023, Earnings Results Conference Call. Todd Adams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Peterson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Dave Pauli, Vice President of Investor Relations for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions. This call is being recorded and will be available for one week. The phone numbers for the replay can be found in the earnings release the company filed in an 8-K with the SEC yesterday, October 31.

At this time for opening remarks and introduction, I'll turn it over to Dave Pauli.

David Pauli

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us on the call today. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this call contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor language contained in the press release that we issued yesterday afternoon, as well as in our filings with the SEC.

In addition, some comparisons will refer to non-GAAP measures. Our earnings release and SEC filings contain additional information about these non-GAAP measures why we use them and why we believe they're helpful to investors and contain reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP information.

Consistent with prior quarters, we will speak to certain non-GAAP metrics as we feel they provide a better understanding of our operating results. These measures are not a substitute

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ZWS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZWS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.