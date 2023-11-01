Love portrait and love the world/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On BloomZ Inc.

BloomZ Inc. (BLMZ) has filed to raise $17.25 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides audio production and voice-acting services in Japan.

BLMZ’s revenue growth has stalled at a low level.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.

BloomZ Overview

Tokyo, Japan-based BloomZ Inc. was founded to promote voice acting in various industries and distribution channels.

Management is headed by founder, CEO and Chairperson Ms. Kazusa Esaki, who has been with the firm since its inception in April 2023. and was previously a voice actress at various voice actor management companies and received a vocational degree in voice acting.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Audio production

VTuber management

Voice actor workshops.

As of March 31, 2023, BloomZ has booked fair market value investment of $298,584 from investors, including CyberStep and Lode Runner.

Prior to the offering close, the founder and CEO directly owns 6.7% of company shares.

BloomZ Customer Acquisition

The firm seeks customers for its various business lines in the entertainment industry in Japan.

The company's primary source of revenue is from production committees/video game production companies for its audio production business lines.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated as revenues have flatlined more recently, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 31.6% FYE September 30, 2022 19.1% FYE September 30, 2021 27.3% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The Selling, G&A efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A expense, fell to 0x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 0.0 FYE September 30, 2022 2.3 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

BloomZ’s Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Speechify, the global market for voiceovers was an estimated $1.5 billion in 2021 and was expected to reach $2.3 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are advancements in technologies and an increase in content production for online social networks and other channels.

Also, professional voice actor compensation rates range from $20 to $200 per hour depending on experience, type of work and target audience.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Magic Capsule Co.

Techno Sound Co.

COVER Corp

Others.

BloomZ Inc. Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Plateauing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit but variable gross margin

A swing to operating loss

Reduced cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 410,051 0.1% FYE September 30, 2022 $ 959,660 76.4% FYE September 30, 2021 $ 544,071 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 99,046 3.1% FYE September 30, 2022 $ 249,381 86.3% FYE September 30, 2021 $ 133,881 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 24.15% 0.7% FYE September 30, 2022 25.99% 5.6% FYE September 30, 2021 24.61% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ (56,344) -13.7% FYE September 30, 2022 $ 45,019 4.7% FYE September 30, 2021 $ (20,302) -3.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ (60,324) -14.7% FYE September 30, 2022 $ 1,591 0.2% FYE September 30, 2021 $ (21,754) -4.0% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 57,658 FYE September 30, 2022 $ 348,599 FYE September 30, 2021 $ (13,490) (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

As of March 31, 2023, BloomZ had $1.5 million in cash and $2.0 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending March 31, 2023, was $442,345.

BloomZ Inc. IPO Details

BloomZ intends to raise $17.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the aggregate at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately 60% for investment in the animation production business and acquisition of overseas copyrights; approximately 10% for expenses for capital and business alliances and mergers and acquisitions to expand business performance; approximately 10% for strengthening the VTuber management business system and capital investments; and approximately 20% for working capital and general corporate purposes. (Source - SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the firm is not a party to any legal proceeding that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The listed bookrunner of the IPO is Network 1 Financial Securities.

Commentary About BloomZ’s IPO

BLMZ is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its general working capital requirements.

BloomZ Inc.’s financials have shown recently stagnant top line revenue, growing gross profit but variable gross margin, operating loss and lower cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending March 31, 2023, was $442,345.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated as revenue has varied greatly; its Selling, G&A efficiency multiple fell to 0x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and retain available funds for use in its growth and working capital requirements.

The company’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent lightly on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for voiceover services is moderate and expected to grow in the coming years.

However, the use of AI technologies may be a disruptive force in the actor-based voiceover market.

Business risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its tiny size and uneven growth and profitability performance.

When we learn more IPO details from management, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.