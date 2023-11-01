BloomZ Begins U.S. Mini-IPO Rollout
Summary
- BloomZ Inc. has filed for an IPO to raise $17.25 million in gross proceeds.
- The company provides audio production and voice-acting services in Japan.
- BloomZ's revenue growth has stalled at a low level, and its financial performance has been mixed.
- I'll provide a final opinion about BloomZ Inc. when we learn more IPO details.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On BloomZ Inc.
BloomZ Inc. (BLMZ) has filed to raise $17.25 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.
The firm provides audio production and voice-acting services in Japan.
BLMZ’s revenue growth has stalled at a low level.
I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.
BloomZ Overview
Tokyo, Japan-based BloomZ Inc. was founded to promote voice acting in various industries and distribution channels.
Management is headed by founder, CEO and Chairperson Ms. Kazusa Esaki, who has been with the firm since its inception in April 2023. and was previously a voice actress at various voice actor management companies and received a vocational degree in voice acting.
The company’s primary offerings include the following:
Audio production
VTuber management
Voice actor workshops.
As of March 31, 2023, BloomZ has booked fair market value investment of $298,584 from investors, including CyberStep and Lode Runner.
Prior to the offering close, the founder and CEO directly owns 6.7% of company shares.
BloomZ Customer Acquisition
The firm seeks customers for its various business lines in the entertainment industry in Japan.
The company's primary source of revenue is from production committees/video game production companies for its audio production business lines.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated as revenues have flatlined more recently, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023
|
31.6%
|
FYE September 30, 2022
|
19.1%
|
FYE September 30, 2021
|
27.3%
(Source - SEC.)
The Selling, G&A efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A expense, fell to 0x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023
|
0.0
|
FYE September 30, 2022
|
2.3
(Source - SEC.)
BloomZ’s Market & Competition
According to a market research report by Speechify, the global market for voiceovers was an estimated $1.5 billion in 2021 and was expected to reach $2.3 billion by 2026.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2026.
The main drivers for this expected growth are advancements in technologies and an increase in content production for online social networks and other channels.
Also, professional voice actor compensation rates range from $20 to $200 per hour depending on experience, type of work and target audience.
Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:
Magic Capsule Co.
Techno Sound Co.
COVER Corp
Others.
BloomZ Inc. Financial Performance
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Plateauing topline revenue
Increasing gross profit but variable gross margin
A swing to operating loss
Reduced cash flow from operations.
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023
|
$ 410,051
|
0.1%
|
FYE September 30, 2022
|
$ 959,660
|
76.4%
|
FYE September 30, 2021
|
$ 544,071
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023
|
$ 99,046
|
3.1%
|
FYE September 30, 2022
|
$ 249,381
|
86.3%
|
FYE September 30, 2021
|
$ 133,881
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023
|
24.15%
|
0.7%
|
FYE September 30, 2022
|
25.99%
|
5.6%
|
FYE September 30, 2021
|
24.61%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023
|
$ (56,344)
|
-13.7%
|
FYE September 30, 2022
|
$ 45,019
|
4.7%
|
FYE September 30, 2021
|
$ (20,302)
|
-3.7%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023
|
$ (60,324)
|
-14.7%
|
FYE September 30, 2022
|
$ 1,591
|
0.2%
|
FYE September 30, 2021
|
$ (21,754)
|
-4.0%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023
|
$ 57,658
|
FYE September 30, 2022
|
$ 348,599
|
FYE September 30, 2021
|
$ (13,490)
(Source - SEC.)
As of March 31, 2023, BloomZ had $1.5 million in cash and $2.0 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ending March 31, 2023, was $442,345.
BloomZ Inc. IPO Details
BloomZ intends to raise $17.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final figure may differ.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the aggregate at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
approximately 60% for investment in the animation production business and acquisition of overseas copyrights;
approximately 10% for expenses for capital and business alliances and mergers and acquisitions to expand business performance;
approximately 10% for strengthening the VTuber management business system and capital investments; and
approximately 20% for working capital and general corporate purposes.
(Source - SEC.)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the firm is not a party to any legal proceeding that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.
The listed bookrunner of the IPO is Network 1 Financial Securities.
Commentary About BloomZ’s IPO
BLMZ is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its general working capital requirements.
BloomZ Inc.’s financials have shown recently stagnant top line revenue, growing gross profit but variable gross margin, operating loss and lower cash flow from operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ending March 31, 2023, was $442,345.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated as revenue has varied greatly; its Selling, G&A efficiency multiple fell to 0x in the most recent reporting period.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and retain available funds for use in its growth and working capital requirements.
The company’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent lightly on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.
The market opportunity for voiceover services is moderate and expected to grow in the coming years.
However, the use of AI technologies may be a disruptive force in the actor-based voiceover market.
Business risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its tiny size and uneven growth and profitability performance.
When we learn more IPO details from management, I’ll provide a final opinion.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
Donovan Jones is an IPO research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs. He focuses on high-growth technology, consumer, and life science companies.He leads the investing group IPO Edge which offers: actionable information on growth stocks through first look S-1 filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments