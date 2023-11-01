Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.3K Followers

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Corporate Participants

David Krant - Chief Financial Officer

Sam Pollock - Chief Executive Officer

Ben Vaughan - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Cherilyn Radbourne - TD Cowen

Robert Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

Devin Dodge - BMO Capital Markets

Robert Hope - Scotiabank

Robert Catellier - CIBC Capital Markets

Frederic Bastien - Raymond James

Patrick Kenny - NBF

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.

And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program. David Krant, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

David Krant

Thank you, operator and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. As introduced, my name is David Krant and I'm the Chief Financial Officer of Brookfield Infrastructure. I'm also joined today by our Chief Executive Officer, Sam Pollock.

For the call this morning, I'll begin with a discussion of our strong financial and operating results. I will then touch on our balance sheet strength and the success we've had in our asset sale program this year. I'll then turn the call over to Sam, who will provide an update on our strategic initiatives and capital allocation. Following our commentary, we will be joined by Ben Vaughan, our Chief Operating Officer for question-and-answer period.

At this time, I'd like to remind you that in our remarks today, we may make forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and future results may differ materially. For further information on known

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BIP

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BIP

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.