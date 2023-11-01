anusorn nakdee/iStock via Getty Images

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) has made great progress in being able to advance the use of its drug candidate known as TOUR006, which is being developed for the treatment of patients with thyroid eye disease [TED]. It is advancing its drug through an ongoing phase 2b study known as spiriTED. The use of this drug is being developed for the treatment of patients with active thyroid eye disease [TED]. This is an important program to watch, because it is expected that it will release results from this phase 2b study in the 1st half of 2025. Not only that, but it is going to use this drug towards development of another indication for its pipeline. It is also advancing this drug for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease [ASCVD]. It is expected that it will begin a phase 2 study using TOUR006 for the treatment of this patient population in 2024. Just a few weeks ago Tourmaline Bio closed a merger with Talaris Therapeutics and completed a concurrent private placement agreement of $75 million. With this completed merger agreement and private placement agreement, it is now well equipped to fund its operations through 2026.

TOUR006 Being Advanced For Treatment Of Patients With Thyroid Eye Disease

The main clinical program in this pipeline would be the use of TOUR006, which is being developed to treat patients with thyroid eye disease [TED], in the ongoing phase 2b spiriTED trial. Thyroid eye disease is a type of autoimmune disorder whereby swelling and inflammation of the eye occurs. It is a multibillion-dollar market opportunity for sure. That's because the global market of thyroid eye disease was $1.992 billion in 2022. The use of TOUR006 might be an attractive opportunity for the treatment of patients with TED, because of its anti-inflammatory effects. Plus, several other differentiating factors like being given to patients by subcutaneous injection, anti-inflammatory mechanism of action and attractive dosing schedule. The use of this IL-6 drug is being explored in the ongoing phase 2b spiriTED study. This trial is expected to enroll a total of 81 active TED patients who are going to be split into these specific dosing groups:

20 mg TOUR006 - 27 patients

50 mg TOUR006 - 27 patients

Patients are to be given a subcutaneous injection of TOUR006 once every 8 weeks. The primary endpoint of this study is going to be proptosis response and reduction of abnormal eye protrusion to be measured at week 20. There is a catalyst opportunity for investors to look forward to here with respect to a data readout. It is expected that topline results from this phase 2b study are going to be released in the 1st half of 2025. It remains to be seen whether or not these results are going to be successful though. A key thing to note is that IL-6 mechanism of action has somewhat proven. What do I mean by that? Well, off-label use of IL-6 pathway inhibitors in TED have shown to reduce inflammation and eye bulging, as well as have an impact on key biomarkers as well. Having said that, TOUR006 offers anti-IL-6 antibody properties that might allow for more durable response. Such properties that this drug can offer are a high binding affinity to IL-6 and long half-life of drug exposure as well. It is believed that these items might allow for greater inhibition compared to current IL-6 inhibition. Plus, the fact that delivery can be given through subcutaneous administration in lower volume with less frequent dosing.

This is just the first indication that Tourmaline Bio is advancing into the clinic, which is already a huge multibillion-dollar market opportunity. That's because it is also advancing the use of TOUR006 for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease [ASCVD]. It is expected that it will initiate a phase 2 study using this drug to treat this specific patient population in 2024. The atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease market size across the seven major markets was approximately $23 billion in 2022. This is another big market opportunity for Tourmaline Bio if it is able to achieve positive data as soon as it begins phase 2 clinical testing for this program.

Financials

Tourmaline Bio had cash, cash equivalents and investments of approximately $218 million after it had completed its merger with Talaris Therapeutics, along with a concurrent private placement agreement. This post-transaction cash of the merger will allow it to fund its operations into 2026. This is crucial, because it will allow it to get all the way past topline results from the phase 2b spiriTED study, using TOUR006 for the treatment of patients with active TED. It might even allow it to get past the soon to be initiated phase 2 study, which is going to use TOUR006 for the treatment of patients with ASCVD as well. The closing of the merger agreement, while good in terms of combining assets, involved several transactions. For instance, there had to be a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of common stock that was done, along with a special cash dividend as well. A split of the company was also completed as well. Talaris shareholders received about 21.9% of shares, while prior Tourmaline shareholder were only given approximately 78.1% of the combined company's outstanding common stock. After the merger, the total shares of outstanding stock combined was 20,336,773.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Tourmaline Bio. The first risk to consider is with respect to the advancement of TOUR006, which is being developed for the treatment of patients with active thyroid eye disease [TED]. That's because topline results from the ongoing phase 2b spiriTED study, using this drug to treat this specific patient population, are going to be released in the 1st half of 2025. There is no guarantee that the primary endpoint of this study is going to be met, nor that this company will be able to file a regulatory application of TOUR006 for potential marketing approval for active TED patients. A second risk to consider would then be the use of TOUR006 for the treatment of patients with ASCVD. It is expected that a phase 2 study, using this drug to treat these patients, will be initiated in 2024. Upon this mid-stage trial being initiated, there is no guarantee that a positive outcome will be achieved for these patients.

Conclusion

The final conclusion is that Tourmaline Bio has made great progress in being able to advance its pipeline. Especially, when it comes to the fact that it was able to complete its merger with Talaris. The merger brought in approximately $218 million in cash, which is expected to help fund its operations into 2026. Again, this is going to allow it to reach key data readouts, which could possibly boost shareholder value. There is significant opportunity here, because the use of TOUR006 is being developed to treat two large multibillion-dollar market opportunities. The first trial readout from the phase 2b spiriTED study, using TOUR006 for the treatment of patients with active TED, is expected to occur in the 1st half of 2025. Hopefully, the data to be released from this study yet again proves the use of IL-6 inhibition for the treatment of patients with TED. This remains to be seen, but at least Tourmaline Bio has another shot on goal with respect to the ASCVD indication also.