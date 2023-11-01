Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GSK plc (GSK) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 01, 2023 2:10 PM ETGSK plc (GSK), GLAXF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.3K Followers

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nick Stone - Head of Investor Relations

Emma Walmsley - Chief Executive Officer

Tony Wood - Chief Scientific Officer

Luke Miels - Chief Commercial Officer

Deborah Waterhouse - Chief Executive Officer, ViiV Healthcare

Julie Brown - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Graham Parry - Bank of America

Kerry Holford - Berenberg

Simon Baker - Redburn

Andrew Baum - Citi

Richard Parkes - BNP Paribas

James Gordon - JPMorgan

Mark Purcell - Morgan Stanley

Steve Scala - TD Cowen

Peter Welford - Jefferies

Emily Field - Barclay

Nick Stone

Hello, everyone. It's Nick Stone, Head of Investor Relations. Welcome to our Year-to-Date and Q3 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts.

The presentation was sent out to our distribution list by email. And you can also find us on gsk.com.

Please turn to Slide 2. This is the usual safe harbor statements. We will comment on our performance using constant exchange rates, or CER, unless stated otherwise. As a reminder, following the Consumer Healthcare demerger in 2022 to form Haleon, we're representing performance and growth of the continuing operations for GSK.

Please turn to Slide 3. Today's call will last approximately one hour with the management presentation taking around 30 minutes and the remaining time for your questions. [Operator Instructions]

Our speakers are Emma Walmsley, Tony Wood, Luke Miels, Deborah Waterhouse and Julie Brown, with David Redfern joining the rest of the team for the Q&A portion of the call.

I'll now hand the call over to Emma.

Emma Walmsley

Thanks, Nick, and welcome to everybody joining us today.

I am delighted to be presenting to you all with another set of excellent quarterly results. Please turn to the next slide.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GSK

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GSK

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.