Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 01, 2023 2:15 PM ETHorizon Technology Finance (HRZN), HTFA, HTFB, HTFC
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.3K Followers

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Megan Bacon – Director, Investor Relations and Marketing

Rob Pomeroy – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jerry Michaud – President

Dan Trolio – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bryce Rowe – B. Riley Securities

Christopher Nolan – Ladenburg Thalmann

Ryan Lynch – KBW

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Horizon Technology Finance Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Megan Bacon, Director, Investor Relations and Marketing. Thank you, Ms. Bacon. You may begin.

Megan Bacon

Thank you, and welcome to Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s third quarter 2023 conference call. Representing the company today are Rob Pomeroy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Jerry Michaud, President; and Dan Trolio, Chief Financial Officer.

I would like to point out that the Q3 earnings press release and Form 10-Q are available on the company’s website at horizontechfinance.com. Before we begin our formal remarks, I remind everyone that during this conference call, the company will make certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the future performance of the company.

Words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intends or similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ on a material basis from those projected in these forward-looking statements. And some of these factors are detailed in the risk factor discussion in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. The company undertakes no obligation to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About HRZN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HRZN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.