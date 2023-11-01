Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 01, 2023 2:21 PM ETBrinker International, Inc. (EAT)
Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mika Ware – Vice President-Finance and Investor Relations

Kevin Hochman – Chief Executive Officer and President

Joe Taylor – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris O'Cull – Stifel

David Palmer – Evercore ISI

John Ivankoe – JPMorgan

Brian Vaccaro – Raymond James

Brian Mullan – Piper Sandler

Jeff Farmer – Gordon Haskett

Jeffrey Bernstein – Barclays

Eric Gonzalez – KeyBanc

Alex Slagle – Jefferies

John Tower – Citi

Chris Carril – RBC Capital Markets

Catherine Griffin – Bank of America

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Q1 F '24 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode. The floor will be open for questions and comments following the presentation.

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Mika Ware, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Ma'am, the floor is yours.

Mika Ware

Thank you, Holly, and good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us on today's call. Joining me today are Kevin Hochman, our Chief Executive Officer and President; and Joe Taylor, our Chief Financial Officer. Results for our first quarter were released earlier this morning and are available on our website at brinker.com. As usual, Kevin and Joe will first make prepared comments related to our strategic initiatives and operating performance. Then we will open the call for your questions.

Before beginning our comments, I would like to remind everyone of our Safe Harbor regarding forward-looking statements. During our call, management may discuss certain items which are not based entirely on historical facts. Any such items should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such statements are subject to risk and uncertainties, which

