Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kadant Inc. (KAI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 01, 2023 2:26 PM ETKadant Inc. (KAI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.3K Followers

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 1, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael McKenney - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Jeffrey Powell - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gary Prestopino - Barrington Research Associates, Inc.

Lawrence De Maria - William Blair

Aditya Madan - D.A. Davidson & Co.

John Franzreb - Sidoti

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Kadant Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Michael McKenney, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Michael McKenney

Thank you, Amy. Good morning everyone and welcome to Kadant's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. With me on the call today is Jeff Powell, our President and Chief Executive Officer.

Before we begin, let me read our Safe Harbor statement. Various remarks that we may make today, like Kadant's future plans and expectations, financial and operating results and prospects are forward-looking statements for the purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those outlined at the beginning of our slide presentation and those discussed under the heading Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, any forward-looking statements we make during this webcast

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About KAI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KAI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.