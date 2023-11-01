Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Nov. 01, 2023 2:28 PM ETMGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)
MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dianna Higgins - Head of IR

Tim Mattke - CEO

Nathan Colson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bose George - KBW

Nate Richam - Bank of America

Scott Heleniak - RBC Capital Markets

Eric Hagen - BTIG

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the MGIC Investment Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. At the end of today's presentation, we will have a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Dianna Higgins, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Dianna Higgins

Thank you, Michelle. Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to our third quarter earnings call. Thank you for joining us this morning and for your interest in MGIC Investment Corporation.

Joining me on the call today to discuss our results of the third quarter are Tim Mattke, Chief Executive Officer; and Nathan Colson, Chief Financial Officer. Our press release, which contains MGIC's third quarter financial results was issued yesterday and is available on our website at mtg.mgic.com under Newsroom, includes additional information about our quarterly results that we will refer to during this call.

It also includes a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measures. In addition, we posted on our website a quarterly supplement that contains information pertaining to our primary risk in force and other information you may find valuable. From time to time, we may post information about our underwriting guidelines and other presentations or corrections to past presentations on our website.

Before we get started today, I want to remind

