Buy Gold, Not The Gold Mining Stocks, If You're Expecting A Recession

Luckbox Magazine
Summary

  • The U.S. economy grew by 4.9% in Q3, one of the most robust quarterly growth rates in the past decade.
  • Gold prices have surged, reaching over $2,000 per ounce, with a 10% gain so far in 2023.
  • Investors and traders have options for accessing the gold market, including physical gold, gold futures, and gold-focused equities.
By Andrew Prochnow

As we predicted, the U.S. economy grew during Q3. Last quarter, U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 4.9%.

Excluding the post-pandemic recovery, this stands out as one of the most robust quarterly growth rates in the United

Luckbox Magazine
Luckbox magazine, the control freak's guide to life, money and probability, provides entrepreneurs, active investors and risk-takers articles that educate, entertain and serve up actionable advice. It’s a tool that changes the way investors think about the choices they make, looking at investment, business and life decisions through the lens of probability

whatnext
Today, 4:14 PM
I would argue that stocks like NEM and GOLD have already behaved in the recessionary way you describe, and if the cyclical nature of this rotation has any repeat qualities, they will turn and outpace the gold price.

The reason is that a recession at this time could be a national security event with both parties hurtling the credit rating of the country down even further than it is.
Democrats because of spending and Republicans because of a failure to collect old taxes and impose new ones. Both lead to the same place.

Meanwhile, every gold sell-off has been met with steady buying. Even the knuckleheads on Wall Street will see the miners are too cheap to ignore.
wthomas853
Today, 3:41 PM
It's a war based economy. Take away the money pumped into the economy for the war profiteers and other federal spending, and that 4.9% GDP would look a lot less robust.
