Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 1, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sean Anthony - Vice President, Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis

Anthony Jabbour - Chief Executive Officer

Bryan Hipsher - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Jeffrey - Truist Securities

John Mazzoni - Wells Fargo

Alex Hess - JPMorgan

Ronan Kennedy - Barclays

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

Craig Huber - Huber Research Partners

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Dun & Bradstreet Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would like now to turn the conference over to Sean Anthony, Vice President, Corporate FP&A. Please go ahead.

Sean Anthony

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Dun & Bradstreet's financial results conference call for the third quarter of 2023. On the call today, we have Dun & Bradstreet's CEO, Anthony Jabbour; and CFO, Bryan Hipsher.

Before we begin, allow me to provide a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements. This call, including the Q&A portion of the call, may include forward-looking statements related to the expected future results for our company and are therefore forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from our projections due to a number of risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that forward-looking statements are subject to are described in our earnings release and other SEC filings.

Today's remarks will also include references to non-GAAP financial measures. Additional information, including a reconciliation between non-GAAP financial information to the GAAP financial information, is provided in the press release and supplemental slide presentation. The conference call will be available for replay via webcast through Dun & Bradstreet's Investor Relations website at investor.dnb.com.

With that, I'll now turn

